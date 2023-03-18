Chelsea vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Top-four aspirants Chelsea will take on Everton in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
After going six games without a win, Graham Potter's team has managed to string together three wins in a row. Their last outing in the Premier League ended in a 3-1 win over Leicester City and they will hope to keep picking up points in their bid to get into the top four.
Everton are in a battle of their own at the other end of the table, as they are only a point clear of 18th-placed Bournemouth.
Everton's next three games are against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, so it is essential for them to start on the front foot.
Chelsea vs Everton date & kick-off time
Game:
Chelsea vs Everton
Date:
March 18, 2023
Kick-off:
1.30pm EDT, 5.30pm GMT, 11:00pm IST
Venue:
Stamford Bridge
How to watch Chelsea vs Everton on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on NBC Sports, Universo, Telemundo and USA Network. It can be streamed on Sling TV.
The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom (UK).
In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NBC Sports, Universo, Telemundo, USA Network
UK
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Disney+ Hotstar
Chelsea team news & squad
N'Golo Kante is set to return to the Chelsea matchday squad following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount will all miss out due to injuries.
Reece James, Armando Broja and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the others yet to fully recover from their knocks. Edouard Mendy, who also has missed plenty of games this season, has returned to training.
Chelsea possible XI: Kepa; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Chalobah, Kovacic, Fernandez, Chilwell; Mudryk, Havertz, Felix
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Slonina
Defenders
Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Badiashile, Chilwell, Fofana
Midfielders
Gallagher, Chukuwuemeka, Mudryk, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Madueke, Ziyech, Zakaria, Kante, Kovacic
Forwards
Havertz, Felix
Everton team news & squad
Everton has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial clash against Chelsea on Saturday. Nathan Patterson is close to a return but isn't available yet.
Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Godfrey; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Gray
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan
Defenders
Tarkowski, Mina, Godfrey, Coady, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko, Vinagre, Coleman
Midfielders
Onana, Doucoure, Davies, Gueye, Iwobi
Forwards
Maupay, Simms, Gray, McNeil