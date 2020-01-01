Chelsea suffer injury blow as Kovacic limps out of FA Cup tie with Liverpool
Chelsea face an anxious wait over the fitness of midfielder Mateo Kovacic after the Croatia international went off injured in Tuesday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool.
Kovacic appeared to be tripped slightly by Reds youngster Neco Williams, before his foot was stood on by Sadio Mane as the Liverpool pair attempted to win the ball from him.
The 25-year-old initially carried on, but went down again off the ball moments later and had to be helped from the pitch. He was replaced by Mason Mount.
Frank Lampard’s side have Premier League fixtures with Everton, Aston Villa and Manchester City coming up in the next few weeks, as well as the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Bayern Munich.
