Chelsea suffer heaviest defeat in 28 years with Man City loss

The result was the Blues' worst since a 7-0 thrashing from Nottingham Forest in April 1991

suffered their heaviest defeat in 28 years when they were beaten 6-0 by on Sunday afternoon.

It was the worst result for the Blues in any competition since their 7-0 loss to Brian Clough's in April 1991 at the City Ground.

Maurizio Sarri's side went 4-0 down in a shocking first 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, which led Jamie Carragher to suggest the Italian has turned them into Arsenal since arriving from last summer.

Second-half efforts from Sergio Aguero – the Argentine completing his 11th Premier League hat-trick to equal Alan Shearer's record – then consigned the Blues to a third defeat in four league games.

The result was Sarri's heaviest ever league defeat as a manager, with the Italian having never conceded more than four before Sunday.

It was also the first time Chelsea conceded four goals or more in consecutive top-flight matches since December 1990 after they lost 4-0 to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on January 30.

Chelsea are now sixth in the Premier League table, a point behind fourth-placed who have enjoyed a revival since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December.

Sarri is under pressure in the Stamford Bridge hot seat and some crucial cup games coming up.

The Blues face in the first leg of their last-32 tie on Thursday and then host Manchester United in the fifth round of the before the final against City on February 24.

That fixture at Wembley Stadium in just two weeks time could look particularly daunting after today's heavy defeat.

Article continues below

They will then return to league action at the end of the month with another tricky game against , who sit just five points behind City and , at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be hoping January signing Gonzalo Higuain can add to his tally having scored two goals in three league appearances so far, both of which came in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield.

Higuain played all 90 minutes against City but had little service to work with as the visitors enjoyed only 44 per cent possession.