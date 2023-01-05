Chelsea star Raheem Sterling limps off injured against former club Man City

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling went off injured just six minutes into his side's Premier League match against Manchester City on Thursday.

Sterling off after six minutes

Winger collided with Gundogan

Tried to continue but was taken off

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger went down in a challenge with City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and tried to continue, but coach Graham Potter opted to take him off, sending Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out to replace him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss of Sterling will come as a big blow for the Stamford Bridge side, who were already without the likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, N'Golo Kante and Armando Broja, among others. Chelsea also saw Christian Pulisic go off injured in the first half.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? The Blues will be hoping that Sterling's injury is not severe as they will want him fit for their next match - against the same opposition in the FA Cup on Sunday.