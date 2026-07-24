Chelsea snatch Arsenal target for £52 million

Chelsea are ready to overhaul their defence this summer. They have closed in on one of their most eye-catching signings at the back, and the move coincides with a clutch of their own defenders preparing to leave Stamford Bridge as part of the club's rebuild ahead of the new season.

Maxence Lacroix has scheduled his Chelsea medical for today, clearing the way to complete his £52 million move from Crystal Palace, according to British newspaper "The Sun".

At 26, the French defender has become one of the London club's top targets in the current window, with new manager Xabi Alonso keen to bolster the back line with quality and experience.

His Premier League pedigree convinced Chelsea's hierarchy to push through negotiations quickly. They see him as a ready-made option who can compete from day one.

Arsenal had also enquired about Lacroix before the start of the World Cup, hoping to exploit the long-term absence of France defender William Saliba through injury. The Gunners never lodged an official bid.

Crystal Palace had wanted £60 million to let their defender go, but insisted on nothing less than £52 million, the same figure Tottenham paid Brighton for Jan Paul van Hecke earlier this summer.

During his time at Crystal Palace, Lacroix won three trophies: the FA Cup, the UEFA Europa Conference League and the Community Shield. That haul cemented his status as one of the most prominent defenders in English football of late.

Chelsea have shown interest in another Englishman too. John Stones is now a free agent, and Alonso wants leadership and vast experience added to his squad.

Several defenders, meanwhile, are edging closer to the exit at Stamford Bridge during the current window, according to The Sun.

Academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah has received offers to join Italian side Como, managed by former Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas.

Axel Disasi, who spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, has also drawn interest from a number of European clubs. Milan lead the chase, with his market value put at around £25 million.

The message is clear. Chelsea are moving fast to reshape their defence, signing new faces and moving others on, all part of Alonso's project to build a side that can compete hard next season.