He stays! Chelsea reach agreement with veteran Thiago Silva over new contract

Thiago Silva looks set to extend his stay at Chelsea by another year after both parties reached an agreement over a new contract.

Silva has become stalwart of Chelsea's side

Has reached agreement over one-year deal

Will keep him at club for fourth season

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran Brazilian has given the green light to a one-year deal, Fabrizio Romano has revealed, which would keep him at the club until June 2024. It is thought that the final adjustments to the contract are being made before being signed, with the official announcement from the club imminent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another year in west London will take Silva into the fourth of his Chelsea career, and by the end of the 2023-2024 campaign the Brazilian will be nearing his 40th birthday. Ever since his signing in 2020, though, the centre-back has shown himself to be evergreen, and has arguably been the Blues' most consistent performer throughout the tenures of both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Not only does Silva's new contract reflect his importance to the immediate team - being one of Potter's first names on the team sheet each week - but his ability to guide the next crop of young centre-backs is also paramount. 21-year-old January signing Benoit Badiashile has already raved about the experience working alongside Silva, while academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah has also referred to the Brazilian's influence in the past.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? With the announcement of the Brazilian's new deal only a matter of time, he will be back in action for the Blues when they travel to West Ham in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off.