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FA Cup
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Stamford Bridge
team-logoPort Vale
Book Chelsea vs Port Vale tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Chelsea vs Port Vale tickets: FA Cup prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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FA Cup
Chelsea
Port Vale

How to get FA Cup tickets between Chelsea and Port Vale, including kick-off time and how to get last-minute seats

Chelsea host Port Vale at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in a highly anticipated FA Cup quarter-final pitting a Premier League team against the competition's underdog.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Port Vale, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

Chelsea vs Port Vale FA Cup ticketsBook tickets

When is Chelsea vs Port Vale FA Cup kick-off?

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FA Cup - FA Cup
Stamford Bridge

How to buy Chelsea vs Port Vale FA Cup tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. 

FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market on platforms such as StubHub, if you're looking for last-minute tickets. 

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What to expect from Chelsea vs Port Vale?

London club Chelsea enters the fixture following a series of difficult results, including a 3-0 Premier League loss to Everton on March 21 and a 3-0 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on March 17. 

Despite these setbacks, the Premier League side remains the favorite, with Cole Palmer expected to play a central role in their offensive strategy.

Port Vale currently sits 24th in League One but has excelled in knockout competition. 

The Valiants secured their place in this round with a 1-0 win over Sunderland on March 8, though they recently suffered a 1-0 league defeat to Doncaster Rovers on March 24. 

This match is Port Vale's first quarter-final appearance since 1954 and features striker Dajaune Brown. 

With a capacity crowd expected at Stamford Bridge, the fixture marks the first competitive meeting between these teams in 97 years.

Chelsea vs Port Vale FA Cup: Everything you need to know

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Read more

Frequently asked questions

For most rounds, the best and safest place to buy tickets is directly through the official website of the home club hosting the match.

  • Early Rounds (1st - Quarter-Finals): Tickets are sold by the participating clubs. Priority is usually given to season ticket holders and club members before reaching a general sale.
  • Semi-Finals & Final: These are held at Wembley Stadium. Tickets are primarily allocated to the two competing clubs to sell to their own fans.

The 2025–26 FA Cup Final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 16 May 2026. 

The match is held at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Kick-off is traditionally set for late afternoon (usually around 4:30 PM or 5:30 PM GMT), though the exact time is confirmed closer to the date based on broadcasting requirements.

Technically, yes, but it is extremely difficult. The FA Cup Final is one of the most oversubscribed sporting events in the UK. 

The allocation is typically split as follows:

  • Competing Clubs: Roughly 30,000 tickets each for the two finalists.
  • Tickets distributed to County FAs, leagues, and grassroots volunteers.
  • Club Wembley: Members who pay for multi-year seats at Wembley Stadium.

Unless you are a season ticket holder with a high number of loyalty points at one of the finalist clubs, your best bet is often through official hospitality packages, which are expensive but guaranteed.

Prices vary significantly depending on the round and the stadium:

  • Early Rounds: You can often find tickets for £15 - £30 for matches involving lower-league sides.
  • Quarter-Finals/Semi-Finals: Prices usually jump to £30 - £80.
  • The Final: Official prices typically range from £45 to £145, though hospitality seats can run into the thousands.

As of the 2024–25 season, the FA famously scrapped replays from the first round proper onwards. 

This means if a match is level after 90 minutes in the 2026 tournament, it goes straight to 30 minutes of extra time and then, if necessary, a penalty shootout. 

This change was made to ease fixture congestion for clubs playing in European competitions.

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