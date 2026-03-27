How to get Chelsea vs Port Vale tickets: FA Cup prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Chelsea host Port Vale at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in a highly anticipated FA Cup quarter-final pitting a Premier League team against the competition's underdog.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Port Vale, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Chelsea vs Port Vale FA Cup kick-off?

FA Cup - FA Cup Stamford Bridge

How to buy Chelsea vs Port Vale FA Cup tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats.

FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market on platforms such as StubHub, if you're looking for last-minute tickets.

What to expect from Chelsea vs Port Vale?

London club Chelsea enters the fixture following a series of difficult results, including a 3-0 Premier League loss to Everton on March 21 and a 3-0 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on March 17.

Despite these setbacks, the Premier League side remains the favorite, with Cole Palmer expected to play a central role in their offensive strategy.

Port Vale currently sits 24th in League One but has excelled in knockout competition.

The Valiants secured their place in this round with a 1-0 win over Sunderland on March 8, though they recently suffered a 1-0 league defeat to Doncaster Rovers on March 24.

This match is Port Vale's first quarter-final appearance since 1954 and features striker Dajaune Brown.

With a capacity crowd expected at Stamford Bridge, the fixture marks the first competitive meeting between these teams in 97 years.

Chelsea vs Port Vale FA Cup: Everything you need to know

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