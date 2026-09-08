Chelsea, Palestra’s debut delayed again: he will miss the match against Leeds

Marco Palestra's Chelsea debut has been pushed back again. The former Cagliari winger will also miss Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Leeds, but he could return to the squad for next Saturday's game against Hull City.





Speaking at his press conference, Alonso confirmed neither of the two will be involved in the trip to Leeds.





"They are not yet ready to take to the pitch and this is not the time to take hasty risks. We will assess their situation match by match." Marco Palestra's Chelsea debut has been pushed back again. The former Cagliari winger will also miss Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Leeds, but he could return to the squad for next Saturday's game against Hull City.





At his press conference, Alonso confirmed neither of the two will be involved in the trip to Leeds.





Palestra moved from Atalanta to Inter in the summer for a fee of €55 million. Inter were also interested in him.







