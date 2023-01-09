Chelsea owner Todd Boehly steps back from interim sporting director role

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has stepped back from his interim role as the club's sporting director, which he took on in June 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? Boehly appointed himself in the position after key figures Marina Ganovskaia and Petr Cech left the club shortly after his arrival. Including recent January acquisitions, the American has overseen the spending of almost £350m ($426.5m) on players, but The Telegraph reports that Boehly has now decided to step down and hand Chelsea's transfer strategy to recent appointments Christopher Vivell and Paul Winstanley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly hired Vivell, previously of RB Leipzig, as the club's new technical director in December, filling the position vacated by Cech in the summer. Winstanley was announced as the club's director of global talent and transfers back in November, and it is thought that the pair will lead the Blues' business in the rest of this January's window and beyond.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? While Boehly takes a back seat, it is still set to be a busy transfer window for the Blues this January, with the most recent movement being a loan deal reached with Atletico Madrid for forward Joao Felix.