Chelsea owner Boehly on Tuchel sacking: We just didn't have the same vision

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly opened up on why he sacked Thomas Tuchel, saying it came down to the club's long-term vision.

Boehly explains Tuchel dismissal

Vision, not results, the main cause

Graham Potter hired following sacking

WHAT HAPPENED? Boehly says that the loss to Dinamo Zagreb did not seal Tuchel's fate, as the ownership group was more concerned with the overarching vision for the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “When you take over a business, you have to make sure you are aligned with the people that are operating the business,” Boehly said Tuesday during the SALT conference in New York. “Tuchel is someone incredibly talented and had great success at Chelsea, but our vision for the club was to find a manager who really wanted to collaborate with us. I think there are a lot of walls to break down at Chelsea."

He continued: “We just weren’t sure that Thomas saw it the same way we saw it. No one's right or wrong, we just didn't have the same vision for the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly has seemingly found that manager in Potter, who was hired after emerging as one of the top coaches in English football during his time at Brighton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Tuchel managed exactly 100 games at Chelsea, winning 60 of them while losing just 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea are set to face RB Salzburg this week in the Champions League in what will be Potter's first game in charge.