Chelsea owner Abramovich planning for future amid rumours of sale

The 54-year-old has been in charge for 18 years but hasn't been at Stamford Bridge since 2018

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has insisted he is planning for the future at Stamford Bridge amid continued talk the Russian oligarch could sell the club.

Abramovich has not attended a match at Stamford Bridge since 2018 after his UK visa was not renewed due to political tensions between the UK and Russian governments.

Though there have been multiple reported bids from prospective owners in recent years, in a rare interview, Abramovich didn't sound like he was ready to sell.

What was said?

“The ambitions are as true now as they were when I first became owner and I hope that can be seen through the work we have been doing on and off the pitch over the last 17 years," Abramovich told Forbes.

“I think the trophies speak for themselves and show what we as a club have been able to achieve over these years, and it’s my goal for us to keep winning trophies going forward and build for the future.

“Chelsea has a very rich history, and I feel extremely fortunate to play a part in that. The club was here before me, and will be here after me, but my job is to ensure we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future."

Abramovich also defended his club's revolving-door policy at the managerial position, with the Blues having featured 15 head coaches in his 18 years as owner.

The owner said Chelsea's culture is “definitely focused on performance, it is at the same time supportive, inclusive and diverse. Both elements are critical to our success and one does not work without the other.”

“I think we are pragmatic in our choices. And we are comfortable making the right changes at the right time to ensure we can achieve our long-term ambitions.

"I hope it also says something about the clarity of the long-term ambition of the club. Those who join understand the objectives both on the pitch, as well as the wider positive role the club plays in the community.”

Abramovich's time at Chelsea

Abramovich has helped transform the Blues into one of England's top clubs since he took over in July 2003.

Under his ownership, the Blues have won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup five times, the League Cup three times, the Europa League twice, as well as the Champions League in 2012.

This season the Blues are looking to avoid going two campaigns in a row without a trophy, with the club's most recent silverware coming when they won the Europa League in 2018-19.

