'What the f*ck is wrong with you!' - Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk called out by fitness influencer Joey Swoll over Instagram video recording of older man in a gym

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk has been called out by fitness influencer Joey Swoll over an Instagram recording of an older man in a gym.

Older man's wardrobe malfunction recorded

Video appeared to be from Mudryk's Instagram account

Social media influencer slams Chelsea star

Warning: This article contains language that some people may find offensive

WHAT HAPPENED? The video, which appears to have been recorded on Mudryk's Instagram account, shows an elderly gentleman using the rowing machine, with a blurred square placed over the shorts area suggesting a wardrobe malfunction. The recording was posted alongside the caption "?", with social media influencer Joey Swoll (real name Sergo) responding by criticising the Chelsea star for not stepping in to help.

"So you see that man at the gym, working hard, trying to better himself, with a trainer," Sergo said on Twitter. "He's in an embarrassing situation where, yes, he's a little exposed. And you decide: 'Hey, let me take a video of it to post on social media to make fun of him', all for attention. Really? Pardon my language, but what the f*ck is wrong with you? You're a professional soccer player, you play for Chelsea in the Premier League! Is this really how you want to represent yourself and your team?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It isn't the first time Mudryk's social media has come under fire since his arrival in English football. Shortly after joining the Blues in an £89 million ($110m) deal in January, the Ukrainian came in for controversy over the apparent use of a racist slur in one of his TikTok videos. On the pitch, Mudryk has largely flattered to deceive, and has seen his playing time diminish significantly during Frank Lampard's forgettable interim spell at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? The Ukraine star will be hoping to put such controversies behind him and find a new lease of life under Mauricio Pochettino next term, whose arrival at Chelsea appears imminent.