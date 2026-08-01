Chelsea are set to reward their forward Joao Pedro with a new contract. The 24-year-old joined the Blues from Brighton last summer in a deal worth more than £50 million, signing a seven-year contract running until 2032.

According to the British newspaper The Athletic, informed sources say the Brazil international is in line for improved terms on his current deal.

Back in June, The Athletic reported that Joao Pedro had caught the eye of Barcelona. Chelsea knew rival clubs were circling, and duly placed him among the players they will not sell this summer.

He is not the only member of the Chelsea squad expected to secure a new agreement in the coming weeks.

Twenty-three goals and nine assists in 53 matches told the story of Joao Pedro's first season at Chelsea. He nailed down a starting role in attack and The Athletic named him the club's player of the season.

Speaking to the club in April, the player called it one of the best campaigns of his football career. "I am extremely happy. I think it was one of the best seasons of my life. I think the expectations of me were high, so I always try to keep my mindset moving forward to help my team-mates."

Eight caps for Brazil followed, though coach Carlo Ancelotti left him out of his squad for the 2026 World Cup.

On 28 July, Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick within nine minutes during Chelsea's 6-4 pre-season friendly win over Western Sydney Warriors.