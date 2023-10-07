'That is the problem' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino aims 'car' jibe at VAR officials following Tottenham-Liverpool controversy but insists he trusts the technology

Mauricio Pochettino says he trusts VAR technology, but not necessarily the people using it after the major blunder during Tottenham vs Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Luiz Diaz's first-half strike wasn't given despite VAR intervention, sparking numerous conversations regarding the role and use of the system. Chelsea head coach Pochettino, who has seen a handful of decisions go against his side via VAR - most recently Malo Gusto's red card for a challenge on Aston Villa's Lucas Digne - has inferred that the problems with the technology stems from the people in charge of it, rather than the technology itself.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Pochettino said: "I trust in VAR. I trust in the car - but not the driver. That is the problem. I was very critical from the beginning, many years ago. I think it's a good decision to use the technology of whether (the ball) is across the line and if it is offside, to take time is important. Then we can discuss and argue about whether the referee needs to be more involved, to have the last say. For me, it is about simplifying the situation. The most important is to return to giving (more) power to the referee. I think one step back may make things easier and more clear."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The mistake made last Saturday has already sparked a change in the VAR protocol. VARs will now outright confirm the decision to the on-field referee rather than just saying "check complete". This has been introduced to avoid any confusion regarding the final decision, just as there was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR POCHETTINO? He'll be hoping that VAR doesn't play much of a role as Chelsea travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday in what is their last Premier League fixture before the latest international break.