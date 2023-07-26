Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino insists Conor Gallagher is part of his plans despite exit rumours - and he wants more midfielders

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino insists Conor Gallagher is part of his midfield plans amid interest from West Ham and Tottenham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino, speaking ahead of a game against Newcastle in Atlanta as part of the Blues' US pre-season tour, stated that while Gallagher has been the subject of rejected a £40 million ($51m) bid from West Ham, he remains part of his plans going into the new season. Moreover, the Argentine coach is seeking another addition in midfield, amid links to Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We need to add some player there [midfield]," Pochettino said in a press conference. "We need one more with experience.

“That is the idea. We are working, the club is working on that. At the moment we are working to reinforce that area and other areas also. The players that are here on the tour are in our plan.”

“In football, anything can happen," he added when asked about Gallagher in particular. "Now I am happy with him and his performance there are still two years on his contract.

“I’m happy with him and his performance. At the moment there’s nothing to say.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino wasn't exactly adamant that the English midfielder would be staying at Stamford Bridge, yet with Chelsea losing a lot of talent in the middle of the pitch this summer as they undertake a clear-out, it's debatable whether they can afford to let him leave too.

WHAT NEXT FOR GALLAGHER? The 23-year-old is likely to remain at Chelsea unless a sufficient offer arrives before the end of the window. Chelsea are seeking Caicedo from Brighton, but given their lofty demands the deal may not happen.