Chelsea, Man Utd & PSG make last-ditch attempt to convince Vitor Roque to snub Barcelona despite striker's agreement to join La Liga champions

Barcelona face a late race to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense as Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain attempt to gazump them.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sport reports that there is interest from PSG, United and Chelsea in Roque as they attempt to snatch him from under Barcelona's nose. The Catalan giants have a verbal agreement with the Brazilian striker but all three clubs have intimated they are willing to pay more than the €40m (£34m/$44m) fee that Barca have agreed, and have also offered Roque a higher salary.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Sport claims that Roque is determined to move to Barcelona, the salary offer on the table at the Camp Nou equates to €3.5m (£3m/$4m) in his first season, but all three clubs have offered to triple that number as they bid to heap more misery on Barca, who have already seen Arda Guler slip through their fingers and join Real Madrid.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Roque has emerged as one of the most promising talents in Brazil in recent months. He has scored 22 goals in 66 senior games for Paranaense at the age of just 18 and has already won his first cap for Brazil.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona will aim to get the deal for Roque over the line, or they risk it becoming something of a saga.