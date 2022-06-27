Chelsea make contact with Man City over Sterling transfer

The England international is a priority attacking target for the London club with Romelu Lukaku set to join Inter on loan

Chelsea are preparing a move for Raheem Sterling after making contact with Manchester City over the forward, GOAL understands.

Thomas Tuchel is understood to want the England international with striker Romelu Lukaku set to rejoin Inter on loan with doubts remaining over the futures of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

No formal bid has yet been made for the 27-year-old, who has 12 months remaining on his current City contract, but he is likely to cost more than the £45 million ($55m) Arsenal are set to pay for Gabriel Jesus.

Does Sterling want the Chelsea move?

The England international has yet to say publicly whether he would be open to a move although he is understood to want more game time after slipping down the pecking order at City.

Sterling played more minutes as an attacker than any other City forward last season but competition will increase with the arrival of Erling Haaland, although Jesus will complete his move to the Gunners soon.

He was left out of the starting line-up for a number of big games last season, including both Champions League semi-final legs against Real Madrid and the final day victory over Aston Villa.

Sterling has revealed in the past a desire to play abroad at some point in his career and Real Madrid and Barcelona have shown interest in him before.

Why are Chelsea interested in Sterling?

After the disastrous spell of club record signing Lukaku, Chelsea are looking at refreshing their squad.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already left with several big names expected to follow.

Sterling would be Chelsea's first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly in May.

He will lead any negotiations after being confirmed as Chelsea's interim sporting director following the departure of Marina Granovskaia.

