Chelsea loanee Zakaria wanted back at former club as Swiss star struggles for game time with Blues

Denis Zakaria is struggling to earn favour during a loan at Chelsea, but Borussia Monchengladbach will always find a place for him in their ranks.

Moved to England on season-long deal

Still contracted to Juventus

Held in high regard by German giants

WHAT HAPPENED? That is according to sporting director of the German giants, Roland Virkus, who has left a door open for the Switzerland international midfielder to retrace his steps to Germany. Zakaria is due to spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign at Stamford Bridge, having completed a switch from Juventus over the summer, but questions are being asked of his long-term future after seeing just one appearance for the Blues.

WHAT THEY SAID: Virkus has said when asked about the 25-year-old, who spent four-and-a-half years with Gladbach prior to joining Juve in January 2022: “Of course, we would like to have Zakaria back here. A player like that, who can fix a lot of situations with his pace, would always help.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zakaria did open his goal account for Chelsea in his only appearance to date, helping them to a 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb, but is yet to play a single minute of Premier League football.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAKARIA? Chelsea will be in Carabao Cup third round action against Manchester City on Wednesday, before then heading to Newcastle for their final pre-World Cup fixture on Saturday.