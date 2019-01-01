Chelsea-linked Jovic 'honoured' by interest from top clubs

The Serbian striker has also reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona and Real Madrid after his scoring feats for Eintracht Frankfurt

In-demand striker Luka Jovic says he is "honoured" by the reported interest of a host of big clubs that have been linked with him.

The Serbian, on loan with the German club from , is leading the scoring charts with 14 goals.

have reportedly made a £39m (€45m) bid to land the 21-year-old, while and are said to be interested as well.

Frankfurt have an option to buy the rising star, who can also play on the wings, and are said to be keen to keep him in .

But, despite the big-name attention, Jovic says he is focused on his current club.

"I'm honored, of course, for such big clubs to show an interest in me," he told Sportsbuzzer. "But right now I'm happy to be here in Frankfurt and I feel good here.

"At the moment I'm just concentrating on Eintracht Frankfurt, that's my top priority."

The young hitman is equally unflustered in front of goal.

He added: "I'm a striker, so my job is scoring. This is hard work, [but I get] great support and [there is] a very strong desire from me, which I try to fulfil.

Article continues below

"If I have a clear mind, then I know I can do my job. Overall, it's also important how the team works. Everyone can count on everyone.

"Patience comes automatically when the team harmonies and we play good football."

Jovic, who started his career at , has three caps for his country and has also scored five goals in six games for Frankfurt this season.