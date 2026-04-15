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Book Chelsea vs Leeds Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Chelsea vs Leeds tickets: FA Cup semi-final prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure Chelsea and Leeds tickets, including kick-off and match details

Chelsea host Leeds United at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, April 26, in a historic FA Cup semi-final showdown.

Chelsea currently sit 6th in the Premier League while Leeds United are 15th, with the Whites looking to cap off an incredible cup run.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Chelsea vs Leeds FA Cup kick-off?

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How to buy Chelsea vs Leeds FA Cup tickets?

To buy tickets for the Chelsea vs. Leeds United FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley Stadium, you must follow the specific sales criteria set by each club. Tickets are sold exclusively through each team's official ticketing site.

Both clubs have been handed a massive 33,350 allocation. 

For Leeds United fans, the window has just opened on April 15 for all 2025/26 Season Ticket holders and Seasonal Hospitality Members to claim their territory in the West End. 

Chelsea supporters are also in their priority booking phase, with tickets being released based on loyalty point totals via the Chelsea FC portal.

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How much do Chelsea vs Leeds FA Cup tickets cost?

Tickets for the semi-final at Wembley are priced across several categories, ranging from £30 for the cheapest adult seats to £150 for premium seating.

Other pricing details include:

  • Booking Fees: Expect to pay a small administrative fee per ticket (Leeds United charges £3.00. Chelsea fees vary by delivery method).
  • Concessions: Generally apply to seniors (65+), young adults (19-22), and juniors (under 18).
  • Hospitality: For those looking for VIP packages (including dining and Level 2 seating), prices typically start around £250-£300 and can reach £650+ VAT for full-service suites.
  • Licensed Standing: Available in Categories 2, 3, and 4. Note that fans must be 12 years or older to enter these sections, and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

What to expect from Chelsea vs Leeds?

Chelsea enters the game under significant pressure to salvage their season with silverware. 

Despite their top-six standing, recent heavy defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Manchester City on April 12, have left the Blues desperate for a positive result. 

While Leeds' league form has been a battle for stability, their cup performances have been inspired. They’ve already shown they can handle the Blues this season, having secured a stunning 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Elland Road on December 3. 

Their resilience was on full display in their last league outing, a gritty 0-0 draw against Brentford on March 22, proving they can frustrate high-caliber attacks.

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Frequently asked questions

For most rounds, the best and safest place to buy tickets is directly through the official website of the home club hosting the match.

  • Early Rounds (1st - Quarter-Finals): Tickets are sold by the participating clubs. Priority is usually given to season ticket holders and club members before reaching a general sale.
  • Semi-Finals & Final: These are held at Wembley Stadium. Tickets are primarily allocated to the two competing clubs to sell to their own fans.

The 2025–26 FA Cup Final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 16 May 2026. 

The match is held at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Kick-off is traditionally set for late afternoon (usually around 4:30 PM or 5:30 PM GMT), though the exact time is confirmed closer to the date based on broadcasting requirements.

Technically, yes, but it is extremely difficult. The FA Cup Final is one of the most oversubscribed sporting events in the UK. 

The allocation is typically split as follows:

  • Competing Clubs: Roughly 30,000 tickets each for the two finalists.
  • Tickets distributed to County FAs, leagues, and grassroots volunteers.
  • Club Wembley: Members who pay for multi-year seats at Wembley Stadium.

Unless you are a season ticket holder with a high number of loyalty points at one of the finalist clubs, your best bet is often through official hospitality packages, which are expensive but guaranteed.

Prices vary significantly depending on the round and the stadium:

  • Early Rounds: You can often find tickets for £15 - £30 for matches involving lower-league sides.
  • Quarter-Finals/Semi-Finals: Prices usually jump to £30 - £80.
  • The Final: Official prices typically range from £45 to £145, though hospitality seats can run into the thousands.

As of the 2024–25 season, the FA famously scrapped replays from the first round proper onwards. 

This means if a match is level after 90 minutes in the 2026 tournament, it goes straight to 30 minutes of extra time and then, if necessary, a penalty shootout. 

This change was made to ease fixture congestion for clubs playing in European competitions.

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