How to get Chelsea vs Leeds tickets: FA Cup semi-final prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Chelsea host Leeds United at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, April 26, in a historic FA Cup semi-final showdown.

Chelsea currently sit 6th in the Premier League while Leeds United are 15th, with the Whites looking to cap off an incredible cup run.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Chelsea vs Leeds United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Chelsea vs Leeds FA Cup kick-off?

How to buy Chelsea vs Leeds FA Cup tickets?

To buy tickets for the Chelsea vs. Leeds United FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley Stadium, you must follow the specific sales criteria set by each club. Tickets are sold exclusively through each team's official ticketing site.

Both clubs have been handed a massive 33,350 allocation.

For Leeds United fans, the window has just opened on April 15 for all 2025/26 Season Ticket holders and Seasonal Hospitality Members to claim their territory in the West End.

Chelsea supporters are also in their priority booking phase, with tickets being released based on loyalty point totals via the Chelsea FC portal.

How much do Chelsea vs Leeds FA Cup tickets cost?

Tickets for the semi-final at Wembley are priced across several categories, ranging from £30 for the cheapest adult seats to £150 for premium seating.

Other pricing details include:

Booking Fees: Expect to pay a small administrative fee per ticket (Leeds United charges £3.00. Chelsea fees vary by delivery method).

Expect to pay a small administrative fee per ticket (Leeds United charges £3.00. Chelsea fees vary by delivery method). Concessions : Generally apply to seniors (65+), young adults (19-22), and juniors (under 18).

: Generally apply to seniors (65+), young adults (19-22), and juniors (under 18). Hospitality : For those looking for VIP packages (including dining and Level 2 seating), prices typically start around £250-£300 and can reach £650+ VAT for full-service suites.

: For those looking for VIP packages (including dining and Level 2 seating), prices typically start around £250-£300 and can reach £650+ VAT for full-service suites. Licensed Standing: Available in Categories 2, 3, and 4. Note that fans must be 12 years or older to enter these sections, and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

What to expect from Chelsea vs Leeds?

Chelsea enters the game under significant pressure to salvage their season with silverware.

Despite their top-six standing, recent heavy defeats, including a 3-0 loss to Manchester City on April 12, have left the Blues desperate for a positive result.

While Leeds' league form has been a battle for stability, their cup performances have been inspired. They’ve already shown they can handle the Blues this season, having secured a stunning 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Elland Road on December 3.

Their resilience was on full display in their last league outing, a gritty 0-0 draw against Brentford on March 22, proving they can frustrate high-caliber attacks.

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