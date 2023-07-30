Chelsea open Kylian Mbappe talks! Blues join Liverpool and Real Madrid in race to sign PSG striker

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, with Todd Boehly keen to hijack the striker's rumoured Real Madrid move.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the French international's decision to turn down an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, speculation around Mbappe's future has been hotting up, with PSG desperate to cash in on the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot winner this summer. The latest club to enter the race for his signature are Chelsea, who The Daily Record reports, are attempting to negotiate a player-plus-cash deal to bring the young star to the Premier League. Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be in talks to sign him on loan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's move for Mbappe is an unexpected one; having spent over £500 million on players in the last two transfer windows, they needed to first recoup some cash on outgoing players such as Kai Havertz (£60m/$79m) and Mason Mount (£55m/$72m) in order to spend this summer. However, having made some crucial sales it seems they're ready to go in with what would have to be an enormous bid for PSG's star man. Mbappe was reputedly offered a €50m (£43m/$55m) salary by Real Madrid earlier this month, and was the subject of a €300m (£259m/$332m) offer from Al Hilal just days ago, so it would take a huge amount for Chelsea to be able to hijack the move.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Despite Chelsea's reported interest in Mbappe, Real Madrid will remain the favourites to sign him this window. And it's no secret why PSG are so keen to get this sale done; on August 1, the club will be forced to pay the 24-year-old a loyalty bonus worth €60m (£52m/$66m), due to a clause in his current contract. Even though several clubs are circling the French international, it seems highly unlikely that a move will be forced through before this point. Once Mbappe gets his bonus, however, things could quickly speed up.