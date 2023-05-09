Chelsea discuss Joao Felix swap deals with Atletico Madrid as Spanish giants eye Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Marc Cucurella

Chelsea are reportedly floating the idea of a potential swap deal with Atletico Madrid that could involve Joao Felix and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Portuguese forward joined Blues in January

Open to the idea of staying on

Rojiblancos keen on stars at Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella is another player that the Blues would be willing to include in a transfer package that would allow them to keep Portugal international forward Felix at Stamford Bridge beyond the end of his initial loan spell.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A second loan agreement has been speculated on for the 23-year-old, at a cost of around £16 million ($20m), with Chelsea reluctant to meet Atletico’s £100m ($126m) asking price in any permanent arrangement. They are still hoping to find a way of bringing that figure down.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Standard Sport, Aubameyang or Cucurella could be used as makeweights in a move for Felix – with Atleti said to be interested in both. Talks between Premier League and La Liga heavyweights remain ongoing heading towards the summer window.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Felix has taken in 17 appearances for Chelsea, registering three goals, and is said to be open to the idea of remaining in west London as he clearly does not figure in the long-term plans of Atletico boss Diego Simeone.