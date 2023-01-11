Chelsea new boy Joao Felix told to 'change his personality' as Atletico 'placed trust in him he did not deserve'

New Chelsea signing Joao Felix has been criticised by former goalkeeper Santi Canizares for his disappointing spell at Atletico Madrid.

Felix signed for Chelsea on loan

Former 'keeper hit out at player's personality

Claims Atletico not to blame for poor record

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues announced the signing of Felix on a six-month loan deal on Wednesday, with the Portugal international arriving in west London having recorded just 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 appearances for the Rojiblancos. Former Real Madrid, Valencia and Spain goalkeeper Canizares, who now works as a pundit in Spain, criticised the player for his underwhelming time with Diego Simeone's side, and urged him to make drastic changes to his attitude ahead of his Premier League move.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The club is not to blame for anything about Joao Felix," Canizares told Radio Marca. "On the contrary - they placed a trust in him that perhaps he did not deserve, he was hired for a fortune. He has talent, but he has to change his personality. He is the most affected because the club paid an amount that perhaps was for more established players. When he has not seen himself starting, he has turned his nose up; when he has seen that he is not the leader of the team, he has not taken a step forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix becomes the fourth player to sign for Chelsea this January after the acquisitions of David Datro Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Andrey Santos. His arrival at Stamford Bridge could spell the end of Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng's time at the club, while the Blues' other transfer target, Enzo Fernandez, may now be staying at Benfica after he sent a clear message to the fans following his goal on Tuesday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FELIX? Given that he was registered on Wednesday, Thursday's Premier League fixture against Fulham may come too early for the 23-year-old, although Chelsea's long list of injuries may see Felix get a premature introduction.