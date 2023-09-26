Chelsea flop Marc Cucurella keen to leave Blues with Real Madrid eyeing possible January loan

Marc Cucurella is eyeing a move away from Chelsea in the January transfer window due to lack of game time under Mauricio Pochettino.

Cucurella eyeing move away from Chelsea

Not getting enough game time under Pochettino

Real Madrid eyeing loan move

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish left-back, who joined Chelsea from Brighton last summer, has not played in a single Premier League game this season with his only appearance for the Blues coming in a Carabao Cup game. Cucurella is reportedly frustrated with the lack of game time and is searching for an exit route in the next window, according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spaniard could consider heading back to his country with Real Madrid reportedly keeping an eye on the defender. Los Blancos could consider taking him on loan in January.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? The 25-year-old was linked with a loan move to Manchester United in the summer but a deal eventually did not materialise at the last moment as the Red Devils signed Sergio Reguilon on the deadline day. Cucurella could be next seen in action against his former club Brighton as the Blues face them in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.