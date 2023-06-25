Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards, but he will not join the club until next season.

Chelsea secure deal

Will join Blues next season

Newcastle pipped to his signature

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have confirmed the deal to sign Richards, snapping him up from the Phoenix Allstars Football Academy. Richards was also linked with a potential move to Newcastle but the Magpies have missed out, despite him undergoing a trial with the club earlier this year. The Magpies reportedly offered the teenager a contract, but he has opted to continue his development at Chelsea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richards will not immediately head to Stamford Bridge and will have to wait until he turns 18 to make the move, meaning he will officially become a Chelsea player in October 2024. The 17-year-old is already a full Jamaica international and has been included in their Gold Cup squad; he was on the bench as they drew their opening game 1-1 with the US men's national team.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Richards will hope to continue his rapid ascent as he bids to make an impression on new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino. The youngster could be in line to feature when Jamaica face Trinidad and Tobago in their second Gold Cup group stage game on June 29.