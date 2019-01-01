Chelsea defender Tomori signs new five-year contract

The Blues academy graduate has been rewarded for a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge, with his form having earned him England call-ups

defender Fikayo Tomori has signed a new five-year contract, tying him to the Stamford Bridge club until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season in west London, making 16 appearances in all competitions as well as earning his first cap in last month's qualifier against Kosovo.

"It’s a dream come true to sign a new five-year contract," Tomori told the club's website. "I’m really happy the club have shown this faith in me and I’m just excited to carry on.

"I’ve been at the club since I was seven years old so I don’t really know much else other than Chelsea.

"The club has been so good to me, looking after and developing me during that time into the player and the person I am today."

After graduating from the club's academy Tomori enjoyed loan spells at and before moving to , then managed by current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, for the 2018-19 campaign.

The defender made 55 appearances in all competitions for the Rams and helped the club reach the play-off final at Wembley, where they were beaten by .

After returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer Tomori was included in the Chelsea first-team squad by Lampard, who had followed him back to London to take charge of the club he represented with such distinction as a player.

The youngster has flourished under Lampard's tutelage so far this season alongside fellow academy graduates Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James.

The club currently sit fourth in the Premier League and beat Lille on Tuesday to secure their place in the knockout stages of the .

"We are very happy to see another fantastic young player come through from our academy into the senior team," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. "Fikayo has been with us since he was seven years old and has contributed to many Chelsea successes at youth level.

"Having enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Derby last season, Fikayo had a strong start to this campaign and we are enjoying seeing him grow into a key player for us. We are delighted he has committed to the club for the coming years."