Chelsea coach Newton steps back from first-team role to focus on loanees and scouting

The 48-year-old was added to Frank Lampard's staff during the summer but will now re-focus on other areas of the club's development

Eddie Newton has broadened his role as Frank Lampard's assistant first-team coach to continue work with 's loan group and join the club's scouting staff.

Goal has learned that the 48-year-old will operate in many areas of the club simultaneously, with Lampard continuing to work with a core coaching staff group of Jody Morris, Chris Jones and Joe Edwards.

The trio enjoy a close relationship with the Blues' manager and take active roles in the club's training sessions.

Lampard's relationship with them even extends to going on long-distance runs around the club's Cobham training ground.

Newton, meanwhile, has long taken an approach of overseeing training sessions from the sidelines while he does not sit on the bench during matches at Stamford Bridge.

The former Chelsea winger will move back into the club's academy structure where he previously worked as a senior loan coach, though he has seen his old role already filled by Blues legends Claude Makelele and Carlo Cudicini.

Therefore his new job will be re-imagined, with scouting becoming a bigger part of his role as the club provide feedback to a loan group that has been cut from 38 players to 26 this season.

Joe Cole, Paulo Ferreira and Tore Andre Flo are also involved in monitoring the players out on temporary moves away from the club. Cole's involvement with the loanees is new this season as he works on his coaching badges and earns a valuable apprenticeship at Cobham.

Newton joined Chelsea as a 13-year-old and went on to make 214 appearances for the club. He is highly respected in the game with 11 years of professional coaching experience and he often helps to assess potential loan moves away for Chelsea talent while the transfer window is open.

He has been at Chelsea as a coach since 2012 after returning as an assistant manager to Roberto Di Matteo.

Chelsea will next travel away to face their fiercest rivals in their battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A fifth defeat in six league games for Lampard's side would see them drop out of the places, with Jose Mourinho's Spurs team primed to replace them with victory in north London.