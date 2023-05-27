Good news for Chelsea! Christopher Nkunku wins Bundesliga Golden Boot despite missing three months through injury

Christopher Nkunku has ended his RB Leipzig career by winning the Bundesliga Golden Boot, before he moves to Chelsea this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Nkunku signed off his spell at Leipzig in some style, as he scored twice in a 4-2 win over Schalke. The goals have ensured he claims the 2023-24 Golden Boot, as he scored 16 times, alongside Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The versatile ace is set to link up with Chelsea this summer and his feat is all the more impressive given his injury record. He missed a total of three months with a torn knee ligament and then a torn muscle fibre. Still, he has managed to match Fullkrug punch for punch, and has one more game before he heads to Stamford Bridge; Leipzig play Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final next weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKUNKU? He will link up with Chelsea and incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino after the club agreed a €60 million (£52m/$64m) deal, although the transfer has yet to be officially confirmed.