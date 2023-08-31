Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino shares positive injury update on Levi Colwill after defender forced off in Carabao Cup win

Mauricio Pochettino remained positive about Levi Colwill's injury after Chelsea's narrow 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon in Carabao Cup.

Colwill has a minor issue

Expected to play against Nottingham Forest

Likely to be in Gareth Southgate's squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine manager provided a reassuring update on Colwill's condition after the defender suffered a knock in the cup fixture. Pochettino dismissed fears of a serious injury and labelled it a "small problem" despite the player immediately straight going down the tunnel after he was substituted in the 65th minute for Malo Gusto.

WHAT THEY SAID: “No, he's not injured. It's not a big issue, small problem. He got ice on his ankle but it's not going to be a problem for the weekend," he told reporters after the win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues were made to work hard for the win after going behind but Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez turned things around for the London side. Despite the lacklustre display by his troops, Pochettino defended his team and insisted that he is going to "trust" the players.

"I think we are talking very negative, too many Premier League teams are out of the competition and I think we need to talk about the positive things," he said.

"I think the players we have, we are going to trust in them, with them we won the game. Maybe we should score more, but the game was under control, few actions they maybe should score of course. Surprise me because they are a very good team and the level is League Two but the level is very. It does not surprise me because I was here with Tottenham and these type of games are so difficult," he added.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have been handed a tough draw in the third round as they will face Brighton at Stamford Bridge on September 26. Before that they have a Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest to take care of on Saturday.