Chasing a sixth win: Flick announces Barcelona squad for Racing clash

Hansi Flick has named his Barcelona squad for Wednesday night's clash with Racing Santander in the sixth round of La Liga.

The list published on Barcelona's official website runs to 23 players. Ronny Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong remain absent, but the manager has called up his leading stars for the game at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona's squad for the clash with Racing Santander was as follows:

Joan García, João Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi, Fermín López, Pedri, Gabriel Jesus, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Marc Casadó, Szczęsny, Karim Adeyemi, Andreas Christensen, Roony, Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Jules Koundé, Eric García, Dominik Livaković, and Hamza Abdelkarim.

Kick-off is set for 9:30pm Spanish time, with the Catalans chasing a perfect start in the league.

Their most recent win came against Levante, a 4-2 result lit up by Lamine Yamal, who scored twice. Marc Casadó and Karim Adeyemi got the others as Barcelona kept their unbeaten run going and held top spot, three points clear of Real Madrid.

Twenty-one goals in five matches tell the story of the attacking power Flick's side have shown since the season began. Win tonight and they reach 18 points from 18, a sixth straight La Liga victory.





