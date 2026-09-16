Changes and uncertainty: Barcelona's expected line-up against Racing

Barcelona return to La Liga action on Wednesday evening when they host Racing Santander, with Hansi Flick expected to shuffle his pack. A congested schedule and the German's desire to rest players point to several changes in the starting line-up.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Flick is set to tweak his side against Racing. Dani Olmo, Koundé and João Cancelo lead the candidates to return to the starting eleven, while other positions stay open until the final moments.

Rotation has been Flick's watchword since the start of the season. He has made at least three changes in each of the last five league matches, so the Racing fixture looks primed for another reshuffle, especially with Saturday's trip to Sevilla looming.

Dani Olmo a candidate to return

Olmo tops the list of players tipped to start against Racing after sitting on the bench against Levante. Fermín López, meanwhile, looks likely to be rested with the Sevilla match approaching.

Gavi's situation is also under watch after he spoke with Flick during the last training session.

The midfielder had started the season in the first team before a blow to the knee sidelined him. Since returning to the squad, he has found himself facing strong competition in midfield.

Pedri, on the other hand, remains central to Flick's plans, even if the German handles his minutes carefully. He is used to substituting the midfielder during games to keep him fresh and spare him 90 minutes every time out.

Koundé and Cancelo in defence

At the back, both Jules Koundé and João Cancelo look strong contenders to return against Racing.

Flick wants to hand Koundé more game time to rebuild his form, while Cancelo has a chance to feature from the start again after beginning the Champions League clash with Feyenoord.

Pau Cubarsí stays one of the fixtures in the heart of defence. His partner remains undecided, though, with Gerard Martín and Christensen sharing recent games. Each got 45 minutes against Levante.

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Lamine and Raphinha outside the rotation

Up front, Flick shows no sign of resting Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The pair have become fixtures in the Barcelona line-up.

The left wing is the position most open to change, with the choice still between Karim Adeyemi and Gordon.

Adeyemi started the Champions League fixture against Feyenoord, while Gordon returned to the line-up against Levante.

So Barcelona's team against Racing could see several changes, most notably the return of Dani Olmo, Koundé and Cancelo. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha remain among the key men Flick leans on.

According to this information, the expected line-up for Barcelona against Racing, per Sport, was as follows:

Joan García - Cubarsí - Christensen - Koundé - Pedri - Rodri - Olmo - Gordon - Lamine Yamal - Raphinha.

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