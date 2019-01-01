Championship 2019-20 fixtures: Leeds United, Derby County & all 24 teams' matches for new season

The race for a place in the Premier League begins in August and clubs will now be able to prepare for each opponent with games confirmed

The 2019-20 Championship fixtures have been released, with the likes of , and all learning their match schedules for the season.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds kick off their campaign away to , while Derby County, who may have appointed a new manager by the start of the season with Frank Lampard strongly linked with , face recently relegated .

Forest, who are managed by former and boss Martin O'Neill, get things under way against , while , now under the guidance of Jonathan Woodgate, play Luton Town on the opening weekend.

You can see the full fixture lists for all 24 teams below.

Barnsley

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v 10/08/2019 15:00 v Barnsley 17/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Charlton Athletic 20/08/2019 19:45 v Barnsley 24/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Luton Town 31/08/2019 15:00 Athletic v Barnsley 14/09/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Leeds United 21/09/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Barnsley 28/09/2019 15:00 Barnsley v 02/10/2019 19:45 Barnsley v Derby County 05/10/2019 15:00 v Barnsley 19/10/2019 15:00 Barnsley v 22/10/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley 26/10/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Barnsley 02/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Bristol City 09/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v 23/11/2019 15:00 v Barnsley 27/11/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Barnsley 30/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v 07/12/2019 15:00 v Barnsley 11/12/2019 19:45 Barnsley v Reading 14/12/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Queens Park 21/12/2019 15:00 v Barnsley 26/12/2019 15:00 Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion 29/12/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Barnsley 01/01/2020 15:00 Derby County v Barnsley 11/01/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Huddersfield Town 18/01/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Barnsley 25/01/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Preston North End 01/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Barnsley 08/02/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday 11/02/2020 19:45 Barnsley v Birmingham City 15/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Barnsley 22/02/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Middlesbrough 26/02/2020 19:45 Hull City v Barnsley 29/02/2020 15:00 Reading v Barnsley 07/03/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Cardiff City 14/03/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley 17/03/2020 19:45 Barnsley v Millwall 21/03/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers 04/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Barnsley 10/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Barnsley 13/04/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Wigan Athletic 18/04/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Barnsley 25/04/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Nottingham Forest 02/05/2020 12:30 Brentford v Barnsley

Birmingham City

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Birmingham City 10/08/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Bristol City 17/08/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City 20/08/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Barnsley 24/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Birmingham City 31/08/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Stoke City 14/09/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City 21/09/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Preston North End 28/09/2019 15:00 Derby County v Birmingham City 01/10/2019 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City 05/10/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Middlesbrough 19/10/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Birmingham City 22/10/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers 26/10/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Luton Town 02/11/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Birmingham City 09/11/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Fulham 23/11/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City 27/11/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City 30/11/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Millwall 07/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Birmingham City 11/12/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers 14/12/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion 21/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Birmingham City 26/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City 29/12/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Leeds United 01/01/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic 11/01/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Birmingham City 18/01/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Cardiff City 25/01/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Birmingham City 01/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest 08/02/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Birmingham City 11/02/2020 19:45 Barnsley v Birmingham City 15/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Brentford 22/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday 26/02/2020 19:45 Millwall v Birmingham City 29/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City 07/03/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Reading 14/03/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City 18/03/2020 19:45 Birmingham City v Hull City 21/03/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town 04/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Birmingham City 10/04/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Swansea City 13/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Birmingham City 18/04/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic 25/04/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Birmingham City 02/05/2020 12:30 Birmingham City v Derby County

Blackburn Rovers

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic 10/08/2019 15:00 Fulham v Blackburn Rovers 17/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough 20/08/2019 19:45 Hull City v Blackburn Rovers 24/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City 31/08/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers 14/09/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Millwall 21/09/2019 15:00 Reading v Blackburn Rovers 28/09/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town 01/10/2019 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest 05/10/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers 19/10/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town 22/10/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers 26/10/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers 02/11/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday 09/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers 23/11/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Barnsley 27/11/2019 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Brentford 30/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers 07/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Derby County 11/12/2019 19:45 Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers 14/12/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers 21/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic 26/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Birmingham City 29/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers 01/01/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers 11/01/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End 18/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers 25/01/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers 01/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers 08/02/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Fulham 11/02/2020 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Hull City 15/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers 22/02/2020 15:00 Brentford v Blackburn Rovers 26/02/2020 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City 29/02/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City 07/03/2020 15:00 Derby County v Blackburn Rovers 14/03/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City 18/03/2020 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers 21/03/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Blackburn Rovers 04/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United 10/04/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers 13/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion 18/04/2020 15:00 Millwall v Blackburn Rovers 25/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Reading 02/05/2020 12:30 Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers

Brentford

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Birmingham City 10/08/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Brentford 17/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Hull City 21/08/2019 19:45 Leeds United v Brentford 24/08/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Brentford 31/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Derby County 14/09/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Brentford 21/09/2019 15:00 Brentford v Stoke City 28/09/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Brentford 02/10/2019 19:45 Brentford v Bristol City 05/10/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford 19/10/2019 15:00 Brentford v Millwall 22/10/2019 19:45 Swansea City v Brentford 26/10/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Brentford 02/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Huddersfield Town 09/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Brentford 23/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Reading 27/11/2019 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Brentford 30/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Luton Town 07/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford 11/12/2019 19:45 Brentford v Cardiff City 14/12/2019 15:00 Brentford v Fulham 21/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brentford 26/12/2019 15:00 Brentford v Swansea City 29/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Brentford 01/01/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Brentford 11/01/2020 15:00 Brentford v Queens Park Rangers 18/01/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Brentford 25/01/2020 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest 01/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Brentford 08/02/2020 15:00 Brentford v Middlesbrough 11/02/2020 19:45 Brentford v Leeds United 15/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Brentford 22/02/2020 15:00 Brentford v Blackburn Rovers 25/02/2020 19:45 Luton Town v Brentford 29/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Brentford 07/03/2020 15:00 Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday 14/03/2020 15:00 Fulham v Brentford 17/03/2020 19:45 Brentford v West Bromwich Albion 21/03/2020 15:00 Reading v Brentford 04/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Wigan Athletic 10/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Charlton Athletic 13/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Brentford 18/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Preston North End 25/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Brentford 02/05/2020 12:30 Brentford v Barnsley

Bristol City

Date Time Match 04/08/2019 16:30 Bristol City v Leeds United 10/08/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Bristol City 17/08/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers 20/08/2019 19:45 Derby County v Bristol City 24/08/2019 15:00 Hull City v Bristol City 31/08/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Middlesbrough 14/09/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Bristol City 21/09/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Swansea City 28/09/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Bristol City 02/10/2019 19:45 Brentford v Bristol City 05/10/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Reading 19/10/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Bristol City 23/10/2019 19:45 Bristol City v Charlton Athletic 26/10/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Wigan Athletic 02/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Bristol City 09/11/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Bristol City 23/11/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Nottingham Forest 27/11/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City 30/11/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Huddersfield Town 07/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Bristol City 10/12/2019 19:45 Bristol City v Millwall 14/12/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Blackburn Rovers 21/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City 26/12/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Bristol City 29/12/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Luton Town 01/01/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Brentford 11/01/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Bristol City 18/01/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Barnsley 25/01/2020 15:00 Reading v Bristol City 01/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City 08/02/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Birmingham City 12/02/2020 19:45 Bristol City v Derby County 15/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Bristol City 22/02/2020 15:00 Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion 25/02/2020 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Bristol City 29/02/2020 15:00 Millwall v Bristol City 07/03/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Fulham 14/03/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City 17/03/2020 19:45 Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday 21/03/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Bristol City 04/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Cardiff City 10/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Hull City 13/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Bristol City 18/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Stoke City 25/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Bristol City 02/05/2020 12:30 Bristol City v Preston North End

Cardiff City

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Cardiff City 10/08/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Luton Town 17/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Cardiff City 21/08/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town 24/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Cardiff City 31/08/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Fulham 14/09/2019 15:00 Derby County v Cardiff City 21/09/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Middlesbrough 28/09/2019 15:00 Hull City v Cardiff City 02/10/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers 05/10/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City 19/10/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday 22/10/2019 19:45 Millwall v Cardiff City 26/10/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Cardiff City 02/11/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Birmingham City 09/11/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Bristol City 23/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City 26/11/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Stoke City 30/11/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City 07/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Barnsley 11/12/2019 19:45 Brentford v Cardiff City 14/12/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Cardiff City 21/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Preston North End 26/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Millwall 29/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City 01/01/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City 11/01/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Swansea City 18/01/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Cardiff City 25/01/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion 01/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Reading 08/02/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Cardiff City 12/02/2020 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City 15/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Wigan Athletic 22/02/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Cardiff City 25/02/2020 19:45 Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest 29/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Brentford 07/03/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Cardiff City 14/03/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Leeds United 17/03/2020 19:45 Preston North End v Cardiff City 21/03/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Charlton Athletic 04/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Cardiff City 10/04/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers 13/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Cardiff City 18/04/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Derby County 25/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Cardiff City 02/05/2020 12:30 Cardiff City v Hull City

Charlton Athletic

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Charlton Athletic 10/08/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Stoke City 17/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Charlton Athletic 21/08/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Nottingham Forest 24/08/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Brentford 31/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Charlton Athletic 14/09/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Birmingham City 21/09/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Charlton Athletic 28/09/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Leeds United 02/10/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Swansea City 05/10/2019 15:00 Fulham v Charlton Athletic 19/10/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Derby County 23/10/2019 19:45 Bristol City v Charlton Athletic 26/10/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Charlton Athletic 02/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Preston North End 09/11/2019 15:00 Millwall v Charlton Athletic 23/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City 26/11/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Charlton Athletic 30/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday 07/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Charlton Athletic 10/12/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town 14/12/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Hull City 21/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Charlton Athletic 26/12/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Bristol City 29/12/2019 15:00 Derby County v Charlton Athletic 01/01/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Charlton Athletic 11/01/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion 18/01/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Charlton Athletic 25/01/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Fulham 01/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Barnsley 08/02/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Charlton Athletic 11/02/2020 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Charlton Athletic 15/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Blackburn Rovers 22/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Luton Town 26/02/2020 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic 29/02/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Charlton Athletic 07/03/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Middlesbrough 14/03/2020 15:00 Hull City v Charlton Athletic 17/03/2020 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers 21/03/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Charlton Athletic 04/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Millwall 10/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Charlton Athletic 13/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Reading 18/04/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Charlton Athletic 25/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Wigan Athletic 02/05/2020 12:30 Leeds United v Charlton Athletic

Derby County

Date Time Match 05/08/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Derby County 10/08/2019 15:00 Derby County v Swansea City 17/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Derby County 20/08/2019 19:45 Derby County v Bristol City 24/08/2019 15:00 Derby County v West Bromwich Albion 31/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Derby County 14/09/2019 15:00 Derby County v Cardiff City 21/09/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Derby County 28/09/2019 15:00 Derby County v Birmingham City 02/10/2019 19:45 Barnsley v Derby County 05/10/2019 15:00 Derby County v Luton Town 19/10/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Derby County 23/10/2019 19:45 Derby County v Wigan Athletic 26/10/2019 15:00 Hull City v Derby County 02/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Middlesbrough 09/11/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Derby County 23/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Preston North End 26/11/2019 19:45 Fulham v Derby County 30/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Queens Park Rangers 07/12/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Derby County 11/12/2019 19:45 Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday 14/12/2019 15:00 Derby County v Millwall 21/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Derby County 26/12/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Derby County 29/12/2019 15:00 Derby County v Charlton Athletic 01/01/2020 15:00 Derby County v Barnsley 11/01/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Derby County 18/01/2020 15:00 Derby County v Hull City 25/01/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Derby County 01/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Stoke City 08/02/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Derby County 12/02/2020 19:45 Bristol City v Derby County 15/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Huddersfield Town 22/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Fulham 25/02/2020 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Derby County 29/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County 07/03/2020 15:00 Derby County v Blackburn Rovers 14/03/2020 15:00 Millwall v Derby County 17/03/2020 19:45 Derby County v Reading 21/03/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Derby County 04/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Nottingham Forest 10/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Derby County 13/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Brentford 18/04/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Derby County 25/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Leeds United 02/05/2020 12:30 Birmingham City v Derby County

Fulham

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Fulham 10/08/2019 15:00 Fulham v Blackburn Rovers 17/08/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Fulham 21/08/2019 19:45 Fulham v Millwall 24/08/2019 15:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest 31/08/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Fulham 14/09/2019 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion 21/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham 28/09/2019 15:00 Fulham v Wigan Athletic 01/10/2019 20:00 Reading v Fulham 05/10/2019 15:00 Fulham v Charlton Athletic 19/10/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Fulham 23/10/2019 19:45 Fulham v Luton Town 26/10/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Fulham 02/11/2019 15:00 Fulham v Hull City 09/11/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Fulham 23/11/2019 15:00 Fulham v Queens Park Rangers 26/11/2019 19:45 Fulham v Derby County 30/11/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Fulham 07/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Bristol City 10/12/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Fulham 14/12/2019 15:00 Brentford v Fulham 21/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United 26/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Fulham 29/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Stoke City 01/01/2020 15:00 Fulham v Reading 11/01/2020 15:00 Hull City v Fulham 18/01/2020 15:00 Fulham v Middlesbrough 25/01/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Fulham 01/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Huddersfield Town 08/02/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Fulham 12/02/2020 19:45 Millwall v Fulham 15/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Barnsley 22/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Fulham 25/02/2020 19:45 Fulham v Swansea City 29/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Preston North End 07/03/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Fulham 14/03/2020 15:00 Fulham v Brentford 18/03/2020 19:45 Leeds United v Fulham 21/03/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Fulham 04/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Birmingham City 10/04/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham 13/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Cardiff City 18/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham 25/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday 02/05/2020 12:30 Wigan Athletic v Fulham

Huddersfield Town

Date Time Match 05/08/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Derby County 10/08/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Huddersfield Town 17/08/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Fulham 21/08/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town 24/08/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Reading 31/08/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Huddersfield Town 14/09/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday 21/09/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town 28/09/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Millwall 01/10/2019 20:00 Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 05/10/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Hull City 19/10/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town 23/10/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough 26/10/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Barnsley 02/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Huddersfield Town 09/11/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Huddersfield Town 23/11/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City 26/11/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Swansea City 30/11/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Huddersfield Town 07/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Leeds United 10/12/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town 14/12/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Huddersfield Town 21/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest 26/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town 29/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Blackburn Rovers 01/01/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Stoke City 11/01/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Huddersfield Town 18/01/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Brentford 25/01/2020 15:00 Hull City v Huddersfield Town 01/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Huddersfield Town 08/02/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers 12/02/2020 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City 15/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Huddersfield Town 22/02/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Huddersfield Town 25/02/2020 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Bristol City 29/02/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Charlton Athletic 07/03/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Huddersfield Town 14/03/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic 18/03/2020 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town 21/03/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town 04/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Preston North End 10/04/2020 15:00 Reading v Huddersfield Town 13/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Luton Town 18/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town 25/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion 02/05/2020 12:30 Millwall v Huddersfield Town

Hull City

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Hull City 10/08/2019 15:00 Hull City v Reading 17/08/2019 15:00 Brentford v Hull City 20/08/2019 19:45 Hull City v Blackburn Rovers 24/08/2019 15:00 Hull City v Bristol City 31/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Hull City 14/09/2019 15:00 Hull City v Wigan Athletic 21/09/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Hull City 28/09/2019 15:00 Hull City v Cardiff City 01/10/2019 19:45 Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday 05/10/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Hull City 19/10/2019 15:00 Hull City v Queens Park Rangers 23/10/2019 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Hull City 26/10/2019 15:00 Hull City v Derby County 02/11/2019 15:00 Fulham v Hull City 09/11/2019 15:00 Hull City v West Bromwich Albion 23/11/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Hull City 27/11/2019 19:45 Hull City v Preston North End 30/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Hull City 07/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Stoke City 10/12/2019 19:45 Leeds United v Hull City 14/12/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Hull City 21/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Birmingham City 26/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Nottingham Forest 29/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Hull City 01/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City 11/01/2020 15:00 Hull City v Fulham 18/01/2020 15:00 Derby County v Hull City 25/01/2020 15:00 Hull City v Huddersfield Town 01/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Brentford 08/02/2020 15:00 Reading v Hull City 11/02/2020 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Hull City 15/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Swansea City 22/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Hull City 26/02/2020 19:45 Hull City v Barnsley 29/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Leeds United 07/03/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Hull City 14/03/2020 15:00 Hull City v Charlton Athletic 18/03/2020 19:45 Birmingham City v Hull City 21/03/2020 15:00 Hull City v Middlesbrough 04/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Hull City 10/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Hull City 13/04/2020 15:00 Hull City v Millwall 18/04/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Hull City 25/04/2020 15:00 Hull City v Luton Town 02/05/2020 12:30 Cardiff City v Hull City

Leeds United

Date TIme Match 04/08/2019 16:30 Bristol City v Leeds United 10/08/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest 17/08/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Leeds United 21/08/2019 19:45 Leeds United v Brentford 24/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Leeds United 31/08/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Swansea City 14/09/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Leeds United 21/09/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Derby County 28/09/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Leeds United 01/10/2019 19:45 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion 05/10/2019 15:00 Millwall v Leeds United 19/10/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Birmingham City 23/10/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Leeds United 26/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United 02/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers 09/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers 23/11/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Leeds United 26/11/2019 20:00 Reading v Leeds United 30/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Middlesbrough 07/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Leeds United 10/12/2019 19:45 Leeds United v Hull City 14/12/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Cardiff City 21/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Leeds United 26/12/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Preston North End 29/12/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Leeds United 01/01/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United 11/01/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday 18/01/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United 25/01/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Millwall 01/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Wigan Athletic 08/02/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United 11/02/2020 19:45 Brentford v Leeds United 15/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Bristol City 22/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Reading 26/02/2020 19:45 Middlesbrough v Leeds United 29/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Leeds United 07/03/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Huddersfield Town 14/03/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Leeds United 18/03/2020 19:45 Leeds United v Fulham 21/03/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Luton Town 04/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United 10/04/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Stoke City 13/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Leeds United 18/04/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Barnsley 25/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Leeds United 02/05/2020 12:30 Leeds United v Charlton Athletic

Luton Town

Date Time Match 02/08/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Middlesbrough 10/08/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Luton Town 17/08/2019 15:00 Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion 20/08/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town 24/08/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Luton Town 31/08/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Huddersfield Town 14/09/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town 21/09/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Hull City 28/09/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town 02/10/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Millwall 05/10/2019 15:00 Derby County v Luton Town 19/10/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Bristol City 23/10/2019 19:45 Fulham v Luton Town 26/10/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Luton Town 02/11/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Nottingham Forest 09/11/2019 15:00 Reading v Luton Town 23/11/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Leeds United 26/11/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Charlton Athletic 30/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Luton Town 07/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Wigan Athletic 10/12/2019 20:00 Stoke City v Luton Town 14/12/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Luton Town 21/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Swansea City 26/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Fulham 29/12/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Luton Town 01/01/2020 15:00 Millwall v Luton Town 11/01/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Birmingham City 18/01/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Luton Town 25/01/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Derby County 01/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town 08/02/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Cardiff City 12/02/2020 19:45 Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday 15/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Luton Town 22/02/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Luton Town 25/02/2020 19:45 Luton Town v Brentford 29/02/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Stoke City 07/03/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Luton Town 14/03/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Preston North End 18/03/2020 19:45 Swansea City v Luton Town 21/03/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Luton Town 04/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Reading 10/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Barnsley 13/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Luton Town 18/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers 25/04/2020 15:00 Hull City v Luton Town 02/05/2020 12:30 Luton Town v Blackburn Rovers

Middlesbrough

Date Time Match 02/08/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Middlesbrough 10/08/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Brentford 17/08/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough 20/08/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Wigan Athletic 24/08/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Millwall 31/08/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Middlesbrough 14/09/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Reading 21/09/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Middlesbrough 28/09/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday 01/10/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Preston North End 05/10/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Middlesbrough 19/10/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion 23/10/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough 26/10/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Fulham 02/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Middlesbrough 09/11/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough 23/11/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Hull City 27/11/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Barnsley 30/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Middlesbrough 07/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Charlton Athletic 10/12/2019 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough 14/12/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Middlesbrough 21/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Stoke City 26/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town 29/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough 01/01/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Middlesbrough 11/01/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Derby County 18/01/2020 15:00 Fulham v Middlesbrough 25/01/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Birmingham City 01/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers 08/02/2020 15:00 Brentford v Middlesbrough 11/02/2020 19:45 Wigan Athletic v Middlesbrough 15/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Luton Town 22/02/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Middlesbrough 26/02/2020 19:45 Middlesbrough v Leeds United 29/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest 07/03/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Middlesbrough 14/03/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Swansea City 18/03/2020 20:00 Stoke City v Middlesbrough 21/03/2020 15:00 Hull City v Middlesbrough 04/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers 10/04/2020 15:00 Millwall v Middlesbrough 13/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Bristol City 18/04/2020 15:00 Reading v Middlesbrough 25/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Cardiff City 02/05/2020 12:30 Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

Millwall

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Preston North End 10/08/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Millwall 17/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday 21/08/2019 19:45 Fulham v Millwall 24/08/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Millwall 31/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Hull City 14/09/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Millwall 21/09/2019 15:00 Millwall v Queens Park Rangers 28/09/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Millwall 02/10/2019 19:45 Luton Town v Millwall 05/10/2019 15:00 Millwall v Leeds United 19/10/2019 15:00 Brentford v Millwall 22/10/2019 19:45 Millwall v Cardiff City 26/10/2019 15:00 Millwall v Stoke City 02/11/2019 15:00 Reading v Millwall 09/11/2019 15:00 Millwall v Charlton Athletic 23/11/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Millwall 26/11/2019 19:45 Millwall v Wigan Athletic 30/11/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Millwall 07/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Nottingham Forest 10/12/2019 19:45 Bristol City v Millwall 14/12/2019 15:00 Derby County v Millwall 21/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Barnsley 26/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Millwall 29/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Brentford 01/01/2020 15:00 Millwall v Luton Town 11/01/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Millwall 18/01/2020 15:00 Millwall v Reading 25/01/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Millwall 01/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall 08/02/2020 15:00 Millwall v West Bromwich Albion 12/02/2020 19:45 Millwall v Fulham 15/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Millwall 22/02/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Millwall 26/02/2020 19:45 Millwall v Birmingham City 29/02/2020 15:00 Millwall v Bristol City 07/03/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Millwall 14/03/2020 15:00 Millwall v Derby County 17/03/2020 19:45 Barnsley v Millwall 21/03/2020 15:00 Millwall v Swansea City 04/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Millwall 10/04/2020 15:00 Millwall v Middlesbrough 13/04/2020 15:00 Hull City v Millwall 18/04/2020 15:00 Millwall v Blackburn Rovers 25/04/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Millwall 02/05/2020 12:30 Millwall v Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 17:30 Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion 10/08/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Nottingham Forest 17/08/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City 21/08/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Nottingham Forest 24/08/2019 15:00 Fulham v Nottingham Forest 31/08/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Preston North End 14/09/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Nottingham Forest 21/09/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Barnsley 28/09/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Nottingham Forest 01/10/2019 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest 05/10/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Brentford 19/10/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest 23/10/2019 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Hull City 26/10/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Reading 02/11/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Nottingham Forest 09/11/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Derby County 23/11/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Nottingham Forest 27/11/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest 30/11/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City 07/12/2019 15:00 Millwall v Nottingham Forest 10/12/2019 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Middlesbrough 14/12/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday 21/12/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest 26/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Nottingham Forest 29/12/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Wigan Athletic 01/01/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers 11/01/2020 15:00 Reading v Nottingham Forest 18/01/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Luton Town 25/01/2020 15:00 Brentford v Nottingham Forest 01/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest 08/02/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Leeds United 11/02/2020 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Charlton Athletic 15/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest 22/02/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers 25/02/2020 19:45 Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest 29/02/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest 07/03/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Millwall 14/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest 18/03/2020 19:45 Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town 21/03/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Bristol City 04/04/2020 15:00 Derby County v Nottingham Forest 10/04/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Fulham 13/04/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Nottingham Forest 18/04/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Swansea City 25/04/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Nottingham Forest 02/05/2020 12:30 Nottingham Forest v Stoke City

Preston North End

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Preston North End 10/08/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Wigan Athletic 17/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Preston North End 21/08/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Stoke City 24/08/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday 31/08/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Preston North End 14/09/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Brentford 21/09/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Preston North End 28/09/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Bristol City 01/10/2019 19:45 Middlesbrough v Preston North End 05/10/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Barnsley 19/10/2019 15:00 Reading v Preston North End 23/10/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Leeds United 26/10/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers 02/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Preston North End 09/11/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Huddersfield Town 23/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Preston North End 27/11/2019 19:45 Hull City v Preston North End 30/11/2019 15:00 Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion 07/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End 10/12/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Fulham 14/12/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Luton Town 21/12/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Preston North End 26/12/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Preston North End 29/12/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Reading 01/01/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Middlesbrough 11/01/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End 18/01/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Charlton Athletic 25/01/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Preston North End 01/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Swansea City 08/02/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Preston North End 12/02/2020 20:00 Stoke City v Preston North End 15/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Millwall 22/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Hull City 25/02/2020 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End 29/02/2020 15:00 Fulham v Preston North End 07/03/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers 14/03/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Preston North End 17/03/2020 19:45 Preston North End v Cardiff City 21/03/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Derby County 04/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Preston North End 10/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End 13/04/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Nottingham Forest 18/04/2020 15:00 Brentford v Preston North End 25/04/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Birmingham City 02/05/2020 12:30 Bristol City v Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers 10/08/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Huddersfield Town 17/08/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers 21/08/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City 24/08/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Wigan Athletic 31/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers 14/09/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Luton Town 21/09/2019 15:00 Millwall v Queens Park Rangers 28/09/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion 02/10/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers 05/10/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers 19/10/2019 15:00 Hull City v Queens Park Rangers 22/10/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Reading 26/10/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Brentford 02/11/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Queens Park Rangers 09/11/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Middlesbrough 23/11/2019 15:00 Fulham v Queens Park Rangers 27/11/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest 30/11/2019 15:00 Derby County v Queens Park Rangers 07/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Preston North End 11/12/2019 19:45 Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers 14/12/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers 21/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Charlton Athletic 26/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Queens Park Rangers 29/12/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Hull City 01/01/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City 11/01/2020 15:00 Brentford v Queens Park Rangers 18/01/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Leeds United 25/01/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Queens Park Rangers 01/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Bristol City 08/02/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers 11/02/2020 19:45 Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers 15/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City 22/02/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Queens Park Rangers 25/02/2020 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Derby County 29/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City 07/03/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers 14/03/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley 17/03/2020 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Queens Park Rangers 21/03/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Fulham 04/04/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers 10/04/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers 13/04/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday 18/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Queens Park Rangers 25/04/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Millwall 02/05/2020 12:30 West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Sheffield Wednesday 10/08/2019 15:00 Hull City v Reading 17/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Cardiff City 21/08/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Reading 24/08/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Reading 31/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Charlton Athletic 14/09/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Reading 21/09/2019 15:00 Reading v Blackburn Rovers 28/09/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Reading 01/10/2019 20:00 Reading v Fulham 05/10/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Reading 19/10/2019 15:00 Reading v Preston North End 22/10/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Reading 26/10/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Reading 02/11/2019 15:00 Reading v Millwall 09/11/2019 15:00 Reading v Luton Town 23/11/2019 15:00 Brentford v Reading 26/11/2019 20:00 Reading v Leeds United 30/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Reading 07/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Birmingham City 11/12/2019 19:45 Barnsley v Reading 14/12/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Reading 21/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Derby County 26/12/2019 15:00 Reading v Queens Park Rangers 29/12/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Reading 01/01/2020 15:00 Fulham v Reading 11/01/2020 15:00 Reading v Nottingham Forest 18/01/2020 15:00 Millwall v Reading 25/01/2020 15:00 Reading v Bristol City 01/02/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Reading 08/02/2020 15:00 Reading v Hull City 12/02/2020 20:00 Reading v West Bromwich Albion 15/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Reading 22/02/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Reading 26/02/2020 20:00 Reading v Wigan Athletic 29/02/2020 15:00 Reading v Barnsley 07/03/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Reading 14/03/2020 15:00 Reading v Stoke City 17/03/2020 19:45 Derby County v Reading 21/03/2020 15:00 Reading v Brentford 04/04/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Reading 10/04/2020 15:00 Reading v Huddersfield Town 13/04/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Reading 18/04/2020 15:00 Reading v Middlesbrough 25/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Reading 02/05/2020 12:30 Reading v Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Reading v Sheffield Wednesday 10/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley 17/08/2019 15:00 Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday 20/08/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Luton Town 24/08/2019 15:00 Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday 31/08/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers 14/09/2019 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday 21/09/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Fulham 28/09/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday 01/10/2019 19:45 Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday 05/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic 19/10/2019 15:00 Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday 22/10/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City 26/10/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United 02/11/2019 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday 09/11/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City 23/11/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday 27/11/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City 30/11/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday 07/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford 11/12/2019 19:45 Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday 14/12/2019 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday 21/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City 26/12/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday 29/12/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City 01/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City 11/01/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday 18/01/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers 25/01/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday 01/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall 08/02/2020 15:00 Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday 12/02/2020 19:45 Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday 15/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Reading 22/02/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday 26/02/2020 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic 29/02/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County 07/03/2020 15:00 Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday 14/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest 17/03/2020 19:45 Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday 21/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion 04/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday 10/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End 13/04/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday 18/04/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town 25/04/2020 15:00 Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday 02/05/2020 12:30 Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

Stoke City

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Queens Park Rangers 10/08/2019 15:00 Charlton Athletic v Stoke City 17/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Derby County 21/08/2019 19:45 Preston North End v Stoke City 24/08/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Leeds United 31/08/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v Stoke City 14/09/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Bristol City 21/09/2019 15:00 Brentford v Stoke City 28/09/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Nottingham Forest 01/10/2019 20:00 Stoke City v Huddersfield Town 05/10/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Stoke City 19/10/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Fulham 22/10/2019 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday v Stoke City 26/10/2019 15:00 Millwall v Stoke City 02/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion 09/11/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Stoke City 23/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Wigan Athletic 26/11/2019 19:45 Cardiff City v Stoke City 30/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers 07/12/2019 15:00 Hull City v Stoke City 10/12/2019 20:00 Stoke City v Luton Town 14/12/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Reading 21/12/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v Stoke City 26/12/2019 15:00 Stoke City v Sheffield Wednesday 29/12/2019 15:00 Fulham v Stoke City 01/01/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v Stoke City 11/01/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Millwall 18/01/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City 25/01/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Swansea City 01/02/2020 15:00 Derby County v Stoke City 08/02/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Charlton Athletic 12/02/2020 20:00 Stoke City v Preston North End 15/02/2020 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City 22/02/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Cardiff City 26/02/2020 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Stoke City 29/02/2020 15:00 Luton Town v Stoke City 07/03/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Hull City 14/03/2020 15:00 Reading v Stoke City 18/03/2020 20:00 Stoke City v Middlesbrough 21/03/2020 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Stoke City 04/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Barnsley 10/04/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Stoke City 13/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Birmingham City 18/04/2020 15:00 Bristol City v Stoke City 25/04/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Brentford 02/05/2020 12:30 Nottingham Forest v Stoke City

Swansea City

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Hull City 10/08/2019 15:00 Derby County v Swansea City 17/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Preston North End 21/08/2019 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City 24/08/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Birmingham City 31/08/2019 15:00 Leeds United v Swansea City 14/09/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Nottingham Forest 21/09/2019 15:00 Bristol City v Swansea City 28/09/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Reading 02/10/2019 19:45 Charlton Athletic v Swansea City 05/10/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Stoke City 19/10/2019 15:00 Barnsley v Swansea City 22/10/2019 19:45 Swansea City v Brentford 26/10/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Cardiff City 02/11/2019 15:00 Wigan Athletic v Swansea City 09/11/2019 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City 23/11/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Millwall 26/11/2019 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Swansea City 30/11/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Fulham 07/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City 11/12/2019 19:45 Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers 14/12/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Middlesbrough 21/12/2019 15:00 Luton Town v Swansea City 26/12/2019 15:00 Brentford v Swansea City 29/12/2019 15:00 Swansea City v Barnsley 01/01/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Charlton Athletic 11/01/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v Swansea City 18/01/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Wigan Athletic 25/01/2020 15:00 Stoke City v Swansea City 01/02/2020 15:00 Preston North End v Swansea City 08/02/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Derby County 11/02/2020 19:45 Swansea City v Queens Park Rangers 15/02/2020 15:00 Hull City v Swansea City 22/02/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Huddersfield Town 25/02/2020 19:45 Fulham v Swansea City 29/02/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v Swansea City 07/03/2020 15:00 Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion 14/03/2020 15:00 Middlesbrough v Swansea City 18/03/2020 19:45 Swansea City v Luton Town 21/03/2020 15:00 Millwall v Swansea City 04/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Sheffield Wednesday 10/04/2020 15:00 Birmingham City v Swansea City 13/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Leeds United 18/04/2020 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Swansea City 25/04/2020 15:00 Swansea City v Bristol City 02/05/2020 12:30 Reading v Swansea City

West Brom

Date Time Match 03/08/2019 17:30 Nottingham Forest v West Bromwich Albion 10/08/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Millwall 17/08/2019 15:00 Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion 21/08/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Reading 24/08/2019 15:00 Derby County v West Bromwich Albion 31/08/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Blackburn Rovers 14/09/2019 15:00 Fulham v West Bromwich Albion 21/09/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Huddersfield Town 28/09/2019 15:00 Queens Park Rangers v West Bromwich Albion 01/10/2019 19:45 Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion 05/10/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City 19/10/2019 15:00 Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion 22/10/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Barnsley 26/10/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Charlton Athletic 02/11/2019 15:00 Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion 09/11/2019 15:00 Hull City v West Bromwich Albion 23/11/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday 27/11/2019 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City 30/11/2019 15:00 Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion 07/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City 11/12/2019 19:45 Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion 14/12/2019 15:00 Birmingham City v West Bromwich Albion 21/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Brentford 26/12/2019 15:00 Barnsley v West Bromwich Albion 29/12/2019 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough 01/01/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United 11/01/2020 15:00 Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion 18/01/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City 25/01/2020 15:00 Cardiff City v West Bromwich Albion 01/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town 08/02/2020 15:00 Millwall v West Bromwich Albion 12/02/2020 20:00 Reading v West Bromwich Albion 15/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest 22/02/2020 15:00 Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion 25/02/2020 20:00 West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End 29/02/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic 07/03/2020 15:00 Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion 14/03/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City 17/03/2020 19:45 Brentford v West Bromwich Albion 21/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday v West Bromwich Albion 04/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Hull City 10/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Derby County 13/04/2020 15:00 Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion 18/04/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Fulham 25/04/2020 15:00 Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion 02/05/2020 12:30 West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers

Wigan Athletic