Champions League quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Barcelona, City tackle Tottenham & Liverpool land Porto
Getty/Goal composite
Manchester United will face Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League quarter-finals, while Tottenham take on Premier League rivals Manchester City.
Elsewhere, Liverpool have landed Porto in the last eight and Juventus will be looking for more magic from Cristiano Ronaldo against Ajax.
Champions League quarter-final draw in full:
Ajax vs Juventus
Liverpool vs Porto
Tottenham vs Man City
Man Utd vs Barcelona
