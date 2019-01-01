Live Scores
UEFA Champions League

Champions League quarter-final draw: Man Utd face Barcelona, City tackle Tottenham & Liverpool land Porto

Last updated
Comments()
Getty/Goal composite
Red Devils must tackle Lionel Messi in the last eight, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will be facing Dutch surprise package Ajax

Manchester United will face Lionel Messi and Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League quarter-finals, while Tottenham take on Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have landed Porto in the last eight and Juventus will be looking for more magic from Cristiano Ronaldo against Ajax.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full:

Editors' Picks

Ajax vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Porto

Article continues below

Tottenham vs Man City

Man Utd vs Barcelona

More to follow…

Close