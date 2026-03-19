GOAL's guide to the Champions League Final 2026: Free cancellation, bookings, tickets & advice

With 65,000+ football fanatics set to descend on Puskás Aréna on May 30, you should be booking smart with refundable bookings and 'Free Cancellation' options - and there are tonnes out there if you're looking to head to Budapest.

GOAL has everything you need to know below.

When is the Champions League Final 2026?

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Travel Tickets Sat, May 30, 2026 Final: TBC vs TBC (6pm) Puskás Aréna (Budapest, Hungary) Flights & Hotels Tickets



Pro tip: Don't wait for the ticket ballot results to secure your stay. By then, prices will have peaked. Book a refundable room now, and if you don't land a seat in the stadium, you can cancel at no cost.

Why use refundable bookings for the Champions League Final?

While we won't know the confirmed Champions League finalists until after the semi-finals in the first week of May, it's easy to secure your booking ahead of the price surge.

Hotel and flight prices often triple once the last-4 stage is completed, so booking early also gives you more choices and options.

Search using ‘Free Cancellation’ filters makes it reliable for international fans, and keep an eye out for new user discounts for anyone using booking services for the first time.

Regardless of your budget, the #1 mistake fans make is booking non-refundable deals to save €20. Whilst this is a good method to save some money, if your team doesn't make the final, you lose a lot.

Budget vs Luxury Hotels: What accommodation to book?

Feature Budget (The Fan Zone Vibe) Luxury (The VIP Experience) Price Point €150 - €350 per night €800 - €2,000+ per night Best Area District VII (Jewish Quarter) District V (Belváros) Stadium Access 10-15 mins via Metro M2 Private Shuttle / Luxury Taxi Accommodation View Refundable Budget Deals Check Luxury Availability

Budget hotels (€25-150+)

Budget hotels start from €25 in Budapest, offering fans a way to limit costs. These cheaper alternatives offer football fans the option to limit costs if they're only staying in Budapest for a day or so.

They can also appeal to groups staying longer, who would rather spend their money on other activities or attractions in the Hungarian capital.

For those travelling in larger groups, use an 'apartment' filter to find multi-room spaces with camp beds to further reduce your per-person cost.

Luxury hotels (€300+)

If you prefer more spacious surroundings and fine dining, District V near the Danube is the place to be - and will also be the base for official UEFA Fan Zones.

These rooms fill up fast with sponsors and corporate guests, so locking in a refundable luxury suite now is the only way to guarantee your spot in the heart of the city.

While luxury hotels do cost more per night (looking at around €300 upwards in Budapest on Trip.com), which can significantly increase travel expenses, they are an attractive option for many visitors who want to make the most of the massive finale.

How to get to Budapest: Flights, trains, and hacks

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD) is just 30 minutes from the stadium, but flight prices will be aggressive for the final weekend. Get in there ahead of the curve to get your flights at their cheapest.

Alternatively, high-speed train connections are available between all those capital cities. Consider flying into Vienna (VIE) or Bratislava (BTS). High-speed train connections mean you can reach Budapest in 2-2.5 hours, often saving hundreds on airfare.

Champions League Final 2026: A complete pre-flight checklist

Before you head to the airport, make sure you’ve ticked these boxes. Budapest is a fan-friendly city, but 2026 brings new regulations you need to be aware of.

Check Your Passport Validity: Your passport must have at least 3 months of validity remaining after your planned departure date from Hungary. Biometric Entry (EES): Note that the EU's new Entry/Exit System (EES) is now active. If you are a non-EU citizen (including UK, US, and Australian fans), expect to have your fingerprints and photo taken at the border. Allow an extra 45-60 minutes for immigration queues. Download the BudapestGO App: This is the only way to buy digital transport passes and track Metro M2 in real-time. Do this before you land to save time at the airport. The A4 Bag Rule: Puskas Arena has a strict security policy. No bags larger than A4 size (standard paper) will be permitted inside. If you have a larger backpack, check if your hotel offers a "luggage drop" or use the lockers at Keleti station. Currency (Forint vs. Euro): While many places in the tourist center accept the Euro, the exchange rates are often poor. Pay in HUF (Hungarian Forint) using a travel-friendly card (Revolut/Monzo) to get the best rate. The Stadium is Cashless: You cannot use physical cash inside the Puskas Arena. Ensure your phone or card is ready for contactless payments.

Where to stay in Budapest: Districts for every football fan

The Party Zone (District VII - Erzsébetváros): Great for those who like a lively nightlife and just a quick hop to the stadium. It has good Metro and tram access.

Great for those who like a lively nightlife and just a quick hop to the stadium. It has good Metro and tram access. The Match-Day Hub (District VIII - Józsefváros): An up-and-coming and diverse spot, which is within walking distance of the Puskás Aréna. It’s perfect for those looking to avoid the pre- or post-match transport chaos.

An up-and-coming and diverse spot, which is within walking distance of the Puskás Aréna. It’s perfect for those looking to avoid the pre- or post-match transport chaos. The Luxury Choice (District V): An area near the Danube, which has a large number of high-end hotels. This area will include the official UEFA Fan Festival, too - for the best vibes close to the tournament. This is considered the heart of Budapest, as well as the political, financial, commercial, and tourist centre of Hungary.

An area near the Danube, which has a large number of high-end hotels. This area will include the official UEFA Fan Festival, too - for the best vibes close to the tournament. This is considered the heart of Budapest, as well as the political, financial, commercial, and tourist centre of Hungary. The Smart Move (Buda Side - District I): Another area for those supporters looking for a more luxurious stay, though this area on the whole is quieter and more scenic than District V. It can be accessed fairly easily via the Metro M2 line.

What to expect on match day: Getting to the Puskás Aréna

The Puskás Aréna, which is located just east of Budapest’s city centre, is approximately 1km (10 minutes' walk) from the Keleti central railway station.

Those heading to the stadium, particularly on match days, are generally advised to use public transport, including: