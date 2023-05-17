Champions League Final 2023: Where to stay in Istanbul? Hotels and prices

Plan your Champions League 2023 final trip like a pro

The Champions League is one of the biggest footballing events each season. It's a coveted trophy that Europe's giants battle to win yearly. The final will take place in Istanbul, at the Ataturk stadium this year. The 2023 final will be a blockbuster fixture between Inter Milan and Man City to round up another stellar year of Champions League football.

Every football fan's eyes will be on Istanbul, and if you're looking to make the trip out to Turkey for the big event, we've got you covered with information on how to get your hands on tickets, the best hotels to stay in and how to get to the stadium.

Hotels & accommodation near Ataturk Olympic Stadium

There are plenty of affordable options in and around Ataturk Stadium so that you can plan your Champions League trip down to a tee. The interactive map below is a helpful guide to the hotels available in the area at different price points to suit every type of budget.

Which part of Istanbul is best to stay in?

If you want to stay near the stadium and only in Istanbul for the game, the best area would be Basaksehir. You'll be able to get to the Ataturk stadium with ease, and if you want to venture out, you can still do that by using the easy-to-follow metro system.

However, if you're making the trip a holiday and catching some footballing action, other neighbourhoods like Aksarat, Faith, and Şişli will be where you will find the city's best food, shops and tourist attractions.

How to get to Ataturk Olympic Stadium

You can easily make your way to the Ataturk stadium by using the M9 Atakoy-Olympiyat line on the Istanbul metro. From there, it's a ten-minute walk away from the stadium, so you can rest easy knowing you'll be able to get inside the stadium in time for the action to unfold.

Where to buy Champions League final tickets

You can buy the Champions League tickets from the official UEFA portal or look on the Inter Milan and Man City club websites. Resale markets like StubHub are also excellent options to see if you can bag yourself some tickets.

Things to do in Istanbul

Whilst you're in the scenic city of Istanbul for the football, it will be well worth adding some sightseeing to your itinerary to make the most of what the Turkish city offers. There's something for everyone to enjoy, and here are some of the best picks below:

Basilica of Saint Sophia

The emblem of the set of civilizations that shaped the old Constantinople. Built by Justinian, it was first a Christian cathedral of the Byzantine rite, then a Catholic cathedral, and then a mosque. Since 1935, it has become a museum at the behest of Ataturk, a symbol of modern Turkey.

The Blue Mosque

Opposite Hagia Sophia is the Blue Mosque, a name that derives from the 20,000 blue tiles that decorate the dome. The attraction features a light show, especially at sunset. To visit it, however, it will be necessary to respect the Islamic rules on clothing: no part of the body must remain uncovered, and women are required to wear a headdress.

Getty Images

The Grand Bazar

The largest covered market in the world, featuring 60 streets, 17 gateways and 4,000 shops. A sort of "City within a city", one of the symbols of Istanbul.

Princes' Island

Just a short boat trip away from Istanbul are the stunning and quiet islands of Büyükada and Kınalıada. You can swim in the beautiful blue waters or take a stroll among the old-shool style mansions that adorn the islands. End your trip with a day in the peaceful, quiet landscape away from the city.