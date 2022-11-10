Chalobah pleads for Chelsea patience with Potter after dip in results for new Blues boss

Trevoh Chalobah has pleaded for patience to be shown at Chelsea after seeing the Blues endure a dip in form under new boss Graham Potter.

Change of manager made in September

Bright start enjoyed by new coach

Wins have been hard to come by of late

WHAT HAPPENED? A change in the dugout was made at Stamford Bridge back in September as Champions League-winning coach Thomas Tuchel was relieved of his duties and highly-rated 47-year-old Potter was drafted in from Brighton. He enjoyed a positive opening to his reign, but has now suffered three defeats in his last four games across all competitions to see pressure build in a notoriously difficult managerial post.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea defender Chalobah has said of efforts to open a positive era in west London, with a 2-0 defeat suffered at the hands of Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last time out: "It's not going to happen overnight. We're going to get there, we showed a bit of confidence playing out from the back and had a lot of chances [against City]. We could have come out with something from that game, but when you concede two against City it's always hard to come back. We've got to learn from this. We've got to make progress. After the game, we showed some glimpses of things we've been working on that we can take into the next game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea may be out of the Carabao Cup, but they are through to the last 16 of the Champions League – where they will face German giants Borussia Dortmund – and sit seventh in the Premier League, five points adrift of the top four.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues’ final outing before the 2022 World Cup break will see them take in a testing trip to in-form Newcastle on Saturday.