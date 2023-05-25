‘Chadlington FC is coming for you!’ - Ryan Reynolds’ and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham given challenge by British broadcasting icon Jeremy Clarkson

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Wrexham have been warned by Jeremy Clarkson that “Chadlington FC is coming for you”.

Hollywood stars have made a big impact

Promoted back to the Football League

Clarkson involved with Oxfordshire club

WHAT HAPPENED? Hollywood stars at the Racecourse Ground have enjoyed considerable success since moving into the world of football co-ownership, with a record-breaking promotion push back into the Football League enjoyed during the 2022-23 campaign. Wrexham’s story is now making headlines around the world, with glamour friendlies against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea lined up, while their Women’s team could soon face the Angel City franchise founded by Star Wars actress Natalie Portman.

WHAT THEY SAID: Clarkson has now tried to get in on the act, telling prominent figures in North Wales that his own sporting venture has them in their sights. The broadcasting icon wrote on Twitter: "OK Wrexham. @ChadlingtonFC is coming for you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Top Gear presenter Clarkson, who is now the star of hit show Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime, has sponsored Chadlington FC – his local team – since November 2021. The club sport the tractor logo from his Diddly Squat Farm on their jerseys, with Clarkson having said of getting involved with the Oxfordshire-based club: “If I was going to win over the village, I would need a much grander gesture. So I thought of one… Diddly Squat.... sponsors of Chadlington Football Club.”

WHAT NEXT? Clarkson is a Chelsea fan, and regularly attends games at Stamford Bridge, but he clearly wants to help raise the profile of his non-league venture, and should look no further than what Reynolds and McElhenney have done at Wrexham when it comes to capturing the imagination of a global audience.