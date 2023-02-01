Celtic vs Livingston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 14 matches when they face Livingston in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.
Livingston have also not lost in their last six appearances and are currently placed fourth on the points table.
Celtic vs Livingston: date & kick-off time
Game:
Celtic vs Livingston
Date:
February 1, 2023
Kick-off:
7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Feb 2)
Venue:
Celtic Park
How to watch Celtic vs Livingston on TV & live stream online
The match will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) but you can watch it on Celtic TV.
In India, the match will not be broadcast.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Celtic TV
UK
N/A
Celtic TV
India
N/A
N/A
Celtic team news and squad
Coach Ange Postecoglou will miss the services of Yosuke Ideguchi and Carl Starfelt due to injuries.
Defender Anthony Ralston rejoined training after an injury layoff but he is unlikely to feature in the matchday squad against Livingston.
Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Kobayashi, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard
Defenders
Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor
Midfielders
Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor
Forwards
Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota
Livingston team news and squad
Bruce Anderson and Tom Parkes will not be a part of Livingston's matchday squad as they are still nursing an ankle injury and a knee problem, respectively.
Livingston Possible XI: George; Devlin, Fitzwater, Boyes, Penrice; Omeonga, Se.Kelly, Pittman; Bradley, Goncalves, St.Kelly
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
George, Konovalov, Hamilton
Defenders
Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Brandon, Boyes, Kelly, Cancar
Midfielders
Longridge, Bahamboula, Pittman, Montano, Bradley, Kelly, Holt, Shinnie, Penrice, Omeonga
Forwards
Goncalves, Nouble, Guthrie