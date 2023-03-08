Celtic vs Hearts: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Celtic against Hearts on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Celtic take on Hearts in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday at Celtic Park.

League leaders Celtic have not lost a match since their defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League in November. They will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 20 matches when they face Hearts.

Third-placed Hearts are also enjoying a good run of form at the moment, having won three out of their last four matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Celtic vs Hearts: date & kick-off time

Game:

Celtic vs Hearts

Date:

March 8, 2023

Kick-off:

7:45 pm GMT / 2:45 pm ET / 1:15 am IST (Mar 9)

Venue:

Celtic Park

How to watch Celtic vs Heart on TV & live stream online

The match will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) but you can watch it on Celtic TV.

In India, the match will not be broadcast.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

N/A

Celtic TV

UK

N/A

Celtic TV

India

N/A

N/A

Celtic team news and squad

James McCarthy, who is out with a hamstring injury, is the only Celtic player who will miss the clash against Hearts.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Kobayashi, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard

Defenders

Johnston, Taylor, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Ralston, Welsh

Midfielders

Mooy, Turnbull, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor, Iwata

Forwards

Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota, Haksabanovic, Hyeon-Gyu

Hearts team news and squad

Hearts have a very long injury list and are set to be without Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Gary Mackay-Steven, Peter Haring and Stephen Humphrys.

Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime have resumed training after prolonged injury layoffs but they are not expected to feature in matchday squads until May.

Heart Possible XI: Clark; Kingsley, Rowles, Hill; Smith, Snodgrass, Grant, Cochrane; Shankland, Ginnelly, McKay

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Stewart, Clark

Defenders

Smith, Kingsley, Halkett, Atkinson, Rowles, Cochrane, Neilson, Sibbick, Hill

Midfielders

Grant, Kiomourtzoglou, Devlin, Halliday, Pollock, Snodgrass

Forwards

Shankland, Forrest, McKay, Ginnely, Kuol, Oda