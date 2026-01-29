How to get last-minute Celtic vs Utrecht tickets: Europa League tickets, January 29 fixture, predictions & more

It’s been a season of uncertainty for Celtic on and off the pitch. One thing is guaranteed this week, though, if the Glasgow giants beat Utrecht at Celtic Park on Thursday night, then they will progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Are Martin O'Neill's men going to qualify for the knockout playoffs in style by claiming a famous win on home turf? You could find out for yourself by securing a spot at the iconic Celtic Park stadium.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information, including where to buy Celtic vs Utrecht tickets, how much they cost, and more.

When is the Celtic vs Utrecht Europa League match?

Will Celtic record their third and most important victory of the Europa League group phase this Thursday? Below are details of the forthcoming match:

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Celtic vs Utrecht (8pm) Celtic Park (Glasgow) Tickets

How to buy Celtic vs Utrecht Europa League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. To buy official Celtic vs Utrecht tickets, go to Celtic’s club site and secure your seat(s) there.

Ticket prices are typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions. Seniors, children, and young adults will pay less than the full price; however, this is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase. With multiple tiers to the pricing structure at Celtic Park for Celtic matches, it is important to know what variety is available when shopping for tickets.

Prices may be divided by the nature of the fixture, such as Premiership and the Europa League, while other games may see a marginal increase or decrease around a base cost, dependent on the opponent. Beyond that, seats will be broken down at their stand location.

For example, a spot in the West Stand and Lisbon Lions Stand will be distinctly cheaper, while taking your place in the heart of the Main Stand (aka the Jock Stein stand) will be more expensive.

Demand can often exceed available allocation for some of these European encounters, so in addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub are one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

What to expect from Celtic vs Utrecht?

Bhoys’ fans have ridden a rollercoaster of emotion over recent months, with the team producing inconsistent performances and managers coming and going. Following Wilfried Nancy's short (and not very sweet) 33-day tenure in the Celtic hotseat, Superhoops’ supporters were praying that the return of Martin O’Neill would bring stability and some positivity. That has proved to be the case so far, as the Bhoys are unbeaten in five straight games.

Celtic’s European campaign to date has mirrored their inconsistent season as a whole. Despite making a solid start to the Europa League group phase when drawing 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, they have failed to secure points in consecutive games throughout, losing to Braga (October), Midtjylland (November) and Roma (December). However, a defiant 2-2 draw in Bologna last week now leaves their European fate in their own hands.

Celtic have a long and illustrious history of course. The Bhoys famously became the first British club to win a European Cup, claiming the trophy in 1967 after beating Inter Milan in Lisbon. With 120 major honours to their name, Celtic are the most decorated club in the UK. They’ve won 55 Scottish League titles, 42 Scottish Cups, 22 Scottish League Cups and one European Cup. Under the legendary Jock Stein, Celtic won nine Scottish titles in a row in the 1960s and 1970s, as well as that European crown. The Hoops boast the highest average attendance in Scottish football and are estimated to have around nine million fans worldwide.

Last season, Celtic lost their last Champions League group phase match, but still managed to progress to the knockout phase playoffs. This time around though, anything apart from a win [against Utrecht] is likely to see their European dreams dashed for good.

Celtic vs Utrecht Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Season Ticket holders were able to purchase tickets for the Utrecht match from the ticket office and those were priced as follows: Adults: £39, Concessions: £30 and Under 13: £27. Official tickets on general sale were available to buy online and priced slightly higher, with adults paying £45 and Concessions (Under 16 or 65+) paying £32.

Keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, are currently available from £60 upwards.

How to get Celtic vs Utrecht Europa League hospitality tickets

With a rich history within Scottish football and the attraction of regular European nights thanks to their continued domestic success, there is no shortage of hospitality options to take in a game at Celtic Park. Premium packages available include:

'Club 67'

Club 67 provides access to an exclusive suite, with live music, complimentary tea, coffee and snacks at half-time. As the Bhoys emerge for kick-off, you can take to your padded seat in the Jock Stein Stand. Available from £70 - £100 per person.

'Club Celtic'

Club Celtic provides access to the exclusive Club Celtic lounges, with complimentary tea, coffee and snacks at half-time. A padded seat in the North Stand is included in the package. Available from £70 - £115 per person.

Upcoming Celtic fixtures

History of Celtic Park

Celtic Park (known less formerly as Parkhead or ‘Paradise’ by the fans) is located in the Parkhead area of Glasgow's East End. It’s the largest football-specific stadium in Scotland with a capacity of 60,000+. Only Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, the home of the Scotland national rugby union team, holds more nationwide. Celtic FC moved to the current Celtic Park site in 1892, which was five years after the club formed.

A redevelopment in the 1990s brought the ground to its current form, though a section of safe standing was introduced in 2016. The Scotland national team has played almost two dozen times at the ground over its existence, while concerts by The Who, Prince and U2 have also been held at the stadium. It previously also hosted speedway events, though these have long been discontinued.