Celta Vigo officially sign a Moroccan player

Celta Vigo confirmed their fifth signing of the season on Tuesday.

The Spanish club revealed in an official statement that they had signed Morocco's Souhaib Driouech, who put pen to paper on a four-year deal running until June 2030.

According to the newspaper "Marca", Celta will pay Eindhoven around 7 million euros for the winger.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

It marks Celta's first outlay of the summer. They had already brought in Alex Vidas and Javi Galan on free transfers, while Fer and Bayindir arrived on loan.

Born in the Netherlands and of Moroccan origin, Driouech is 24.

Over the past two years with Eindhoven, he racked up 61 official appearances, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists.

He also featured in the Champions League during that spell, playing 12 matches, scoring 4 goals and setting up two more.

Celta welcomed the player with the following: "Driouech is a winger who plays mainly on the left flank, with the ability to play on the right flank as well. He is characterised by pace and dribbling skill, as well as his ability to create attacking chances in the final third of the pitch, particularly in one-on-one duels, changing the tempo of play, and exploiting spaces behind the defensive line."

The statement continued: "His characteristics fit perfectly with Claudio Giraldez's style, so his arrival will add depth, variety and new attacking options to Celta's attack."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

It added: "With the arrival of Driouech, Celta Vigo bring in a young player who has experience at the highest levels, and has great potential to develop in another season promising excitement."