Cech tells those following in his footsteps at Arsenal & Chelsea how to reach his level

An iconic goalkeeper is heading into retirement at the end of a distinguished career that saw him land major silverware with the Blues and Gunners

Petr Cech is heading into retirement at the end of a memorable career, but the former and Arsenal goalkeeper is bowing out with words of wisdom for those hoping to follow in his footsteps.

At the age of 37, an iconic figure from the modern era has taken the decision to hang up his gloves.

He will be walking away after four seasons at Arsenal, having previously spent 11 memorable years across London at Chelsea.

An enviable roll of honour includes four Premier League titles, five successes, a win and crown.

A place among the all-time greats is safely secured and Cech has advised those seeking to tread a similar path on how to reach the levels he achieved.

“I think everything goes down to work,” a man who also earned 124 caps for the told Arsenal Player.

“You can have as much talent as you want, you can have so many opportunities from people around you, but if you don’t work hard and you are not prepared to take them, your career can take a completely wrong direction or never kick off. I will say everything goes down to work and love for the game.

“You also need to keep challenging yourself and that you can learn at any age. People sometimes say, ‘He is too old to learn’. No, it is not true.

“If you keep challenging yourself and you keep trying to get better, this is how you actually improve yourself and get better. I can tell you that at 37 years of age, at the end of my career I’m still learning and still improving every day because I actually work every day to get better.

“I think this is the only way to have a successful career and actually make the most of it. As best as you can be, this is actually the best advantage and the best way to have a great career.”

Cech has also called on those hoping to enjoy a long and productive spell at the very top of the game to remain humble and never get too far ahead of themselves.

He added: “If you are down to earth, you work hard for yourself and the team, then you are the guy who gives people confidence and people generally like you.

“It brings probably brings the most out of you and out of your team-mates. In the moment you need their help, people will actually help you. I think sometimes we underestimate that.

“In the moments when your career is going great and everybody is telling you how great you are, you need to keep your feet on the ground, actually keep working the same way and keeping working the same basics because this is the only way to be successful.

“As I said, the aim is to have people around you who will believe in you and trust you.”