Cavani gives Manchester United 'another dimension', says Red Devils team-mate Rashford

The England international heaped praise upon the Uruguayan after seeing him make a big impact from the bench against Leicester City

Edinson Cavani is a "top player", according to Marcus Rashford, who says the veteran striker gives "another dimension".

Cavani has quickly settled into life in Manchester since joining United on a free transfer on October 5.

The ex- forward, who signed for the Red Devils on a one-season contract with the option of a second year, has scored four goals in his first 13 apperances across all competitions despite being mainly used as a substitute.

The 33-year-old recorded his first assist for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after coming off the bench in a 2-2 draw at Leicester City on Saturday, as he fed Bruno Fernandes to score after turning neatly in midfield.

Rashford also got on the scoresheet as United moved to within four points of pacesetters in the Premier League table, and reserved special praise for Cavani after the final whistle.

“He's a top player, he has lots of qualities and I think he gives us another dimension that's different to what we already have in the team,” the international told MUTV. “It's good to play with him and to see him scoring and assisting is important for any forward and we need to keep up between us what we've been doing.

“For that goal, it was all the way from back, I think it was Eric [Bailly] who stepped up and played a good ball through the lines.

“It was a great turn from Edinson and he drove at Jonny [Evans] who then he had a decision to make, whether to step out to him or stay back and let him shoot. Edinson played a nice pass and it was a good goal, but to concede and to throw it away is difficult to take.

“It feels like a loss in the changing room. I think we deserved to win the game and we had the chances to win the game, but we didn't quite get over the line. Now we just need to recover and go again in the next one.”

Rashford's first-half strike marked his 50th top-flight goal for the Red Devils, but he was also guilty of missing a free header from three yards out and a one-one-one at the King Power Stadium.

“It could be more. I don't really like to look back, I just look forward and see where I can improve,” he added. “When you miss a chance it's about the next one and thankfully it came not too long after and I managed to put it away. As a striker, you're not going to score every time, but it's important not to miss every time.

“If we score two goals in a game I think we expect to win it. It's difficult to take, but we move on to the next one now.”