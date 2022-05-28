Cavani sends final message to Man Utd fans as he reveals 'bitter taste' after free transfer exit

The 35-year-old scored just two goals in his final season with the Red Devils and wished he had been able to add more

Edinson Cavani says he had hoped to contribute more goals to Manchester United's season as he bid farewell to the club, thanking the fans for their support during his time at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan striker has played his last game for the Red Devils as he is out of contract this summer.

Cavani, 35, scored just two goals over the course of the 2021-22 campaign and feels he could have done better.

What has Cavani said about his Man Utd career?

“I wanted to contribute more this season,” the striker told the club's website.

“One of the things that has left me with a slightly bitter taste is that when we had a highly enjoyable and pretty decent [2020/21] season, we weren’t able to have the supporters along with us.

“And now, this season, with the fans coming back into the grounds and stadiums, I haven’t really been able to have the kind of campaign, if I’m being honest, on a personal front that I would really have liked.

"Where I would have been able to score the kind of goals I did last season, and then be celebrating them a bit more with the fans - the kind of stuff that it’s great for a forward or a striker to be doing.

“But I want to sincerely thank the fans from the bottom of my heart, because they have always shown me a lot of affection, and that is very important for a footballer."

He added: “I sincerely have nothing but words of gratitude towards the fans and supporters of Manchester United.

“Honestly, they have shown me a lot of respect from the very first moment I arrived. I think they’ve greatly recognised all the hard work I’ve always tried to put in in the best way possible, giving my best for this team.

“I really am very grateful, and I’ll be leaving here with a happy memory of that affection they showed me and always displayed.”

How did Cavani perform for Man Utd?

Cavani arrived at Old Trafford on a free transfer in 2020, having left Paris Saint-Germain that year.

The Uruguayan scored 10 Premier League goals over 26 appearances in his first season with the club.

However, his second campaign with the Red Devils was plagued by injury.

He played just 15 times in the top-flight in 2021-22, with another four matches coming in the Champions League.

