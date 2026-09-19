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Sunderland v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Catastrophic: Raya compounds Arsenal's failure against Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal
Premier League
D. Raya
England
Spain

A lacklustre performance from Arsenal

Arsenal's defensive meltdown rolled on against Brighton on Saturday in the fifth round of the Premier League.

Brighton went into the break two goals up. Germany's Pascal Gross struck on 31 minutes and Greece's Charalampos Kostoulas added a second on the stroke of half-time, before Spain's Chema Andres made it three in the 57th minute.

Arsenal's back line was wretched, but the numbers reserved their harshest verdict for David Raya. The Opta network dug up a damning statistic about the goals he has conceded from outside the box.

Raya shipped two goals from two shots outside the area in the first half alone. According to Opta, he "has become the second most goalkeeper to concede goals from outside the penalty area among goalkeepers who have conceded 100 or more goals in Premier League history, at 20.6%, with 33 goals out of 160".



Only one man tops him. The Netherlands' Hans Segers, formerly of Nottingham Forest, Wimbledon and Tottenham, let in 36 from outside the area out of 164 goals, at 22%.

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