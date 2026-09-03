Catania, confidence in Longo confirmed

In a statement published on their official channels, Catania again backed manager Emilio Longo despite three straight defeats in the league and Coppa Italia: "Emilio Longo enjoys the utmost confidence of the club and its ownership. Grella and Varrà expressed this concept clearly and strongly to the manager, staff and squad. With the coach, the technical situation has been analysed, and it requires a decisive and immediate change of direction".





After reaching the play-off semi-finals last season, the Elefanti have made a dreadful start this time around. They have lost two league games against Inter Under 23 and Monopoli, then suffered last night's home defeat to Savoia in the Serie C Coppa Italia.