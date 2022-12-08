Cash kept prized Messi & Mbappe shirts in hotel safe & will carry them back from 2022 World Cup as hand luggage
WHAT HAPPENED? The Aston Villa full-back formed part of Poland’s squad at the 2022 World Cup, helping them to reach the last-16 before coming unstuck against a star-studded France side. He faced a couple of iconic figures along the way, with Messi’s jersey secured in the group stage – with a little assistance from club colleague Emi Martinez – before landing Mbappe’s shirt in the knockout rounds.
WHAT THEY SAID: Cash has made every effort to ensure that prized possessions do not get lost, with the 25-year-old telling talkSPORT: “From Qatar to Dubai I made sure those shirts were right with me. I put them in the safe in the hotel room as well. It will be going on the hand luggage with me!”
He added: "Playing against those sorts of players is really good and those sorts of teams as well. Played against Argentina, France and Mexico, they are fantastic sides. For me, personally, I have gained so much experience and it has been a different learning curve in the last couple of weeks. I’m sure when I get back to Villa it will benefit me massively. Now I’ve played against those top players, I’m looking forward to playing against even more top players week-in, week-out in the Premier League.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Slough-born Cash qualifies to play for Poland through his mother and grandparents and has now taken in 11 appearances for his adopted nation.
WHAT NEXT? With his World Cup campaign having come to a close, and a couple of notable mementos safely trucked away, Cash is now preparing to resume Premier League competition with Villa when they play host to Liverpool on Boxing Day.
