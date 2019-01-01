Casemiro’s cannon, cool Canales and victory for Valencia - the Best of La Liga

The Brazilian hit a stunner for Real Madrid while Betis and Valencia also triumphed - Watch the Clear Men Champion Moments from Matchday 20

Casemiro was the hero of the hour for as they saw off 2-0 this past weekend on an afternoon that could well prove a turning point for the struggling giants this season.

The international smashed a stunning, 30-yard drive in off the underside of the bar that set Madrid on their way to a victory that moved them three points clear of fourth-placed Sevilla.

And there were pivotal results elsewhere, too – not least for a resurgent , who earned a dramatic win over thanks to Sergio Canales’ 94th-minute penalty.

The former Real Madrid midfielder was cold as ice as he stepped up deep into stoppage time to secure a 3-2 win that kept 7th-placed Betis within two points of in the final European qualification slot.

Elsewhere, international Rodrigo was the hero for , stealing in to tap home the winner and seal a 2-1 victory at Celta with just five minutes remaining at the Balaidos.

Click the image below to relive the excitement of another thrilling round of action from .