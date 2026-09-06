Carrick: Manchester United capable of competing despite low spending

Michael Carrick, the Manchester United manager, has insisted his side is capable of competing with the Premier League's elite this season, despite the club spending less than its rivals in the transfer market.

United signed three midfielders over the summer for around £150 million.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all outspent them on transfer fees. Carrick believes his side can match the traditional big six where it matters, on the pitch.

Ahead of United's clash with Everton on Sunday, Carrick told reporters, in comments highlighted by ESPN: "I certainly feel that we are able to compete."

He added: "I think the challenge is just about getting the right dynamics, striking the right balance, forming the right group, and making use of the best players in the group to strengthen the rest of the squad."

"I understand that, in the end, the amount of money can be an important thing. But it does not always have to be the solution, although it can be," he continued.

The manager said he was "largely happy" with his squad after the window shut on Tuesday.

United "made the most" of the resources available in signing André Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, he explained, and winning matches comes down to more than the price of the squad.

"Money is one thing, what you do with it is another, and how you make the most of it is another," Carrick added.

He continued: "It is about what happens on the pitch in the end, and we keep delivering what we can, giving our best, as you know, and continuing to try to secure the win."

United spent the bulk of their 2025 budget on three forwards. The midfield was overhauled this summer, and speculation points to the defence as the 2027 priority.

Carrick refused to reveal the club's transfer plans, but insisted there was a "clear idea" about how the squad will look going forward.

"I think there is a process of development aimed at improving things all the time, along with how the season goes, the level of performance, injuries, who is producing good levels, and what the future looks like," he added.

He went on: "Obviously there are a lot of things that go into that, and we are trying to improve step by step."

He concluded: "We will see how the season goes and what we need to develop, but obviously we have a clear idea of what we want to look like after this summer, and then a little further down the line in the long term."



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