Carrasco opens transfer door to Arsenal as he seeks route out of China

The Belgium international forward is currently on the books of Dalian Yifang, but he is eager to secure a return to Europe in the next window

Yannick Carrasco has opened the door to a potential summer switch to Arsenal, with the international looking to return to Europe from in the next transfer window.

The 25-year-old forward linked up with Dalian Yifang in February 2018 , with Carrasco opting to leave behind and take on a new challenge on a lucrative contract.

A little over 12 months on from making that move, he is now eager to retrace his steps.

Interest from Arsenal was mooted in January, with Unai Emery seeking to bring more attacking spark to Emirates Stadium.

It could be that the Gunners turn to Carrasco again once the 2018-19 campaign comes to a close, with the winger now actively seeking a new club.

Arsenal are unlikely to be the only side in the market for a proven performer, and someone who has made more than 100 appearances for both and Atletico.

Carrasco has told HLN of his future plans: “I would love to return to Europe. A lot of clubs were interested in me.

“We tried to find a solution in January that would enable me to leave Dalian Yifang.

“But I can understand the club's thinking. They wanted me to stay.”

Carrasco penned a contract with Dalian Yifang through to 2022.

It is, however, looking increasingly unlikely that he will see that agreement out.

He is seeking another transfer because he wants to find more competitive football and force his way back into the international team, having lost his regular place in the starting XI.

“I still feel OK in . But I have lost my starting place in the Belgian national side,” added Carrasco.

“This can happen with a team of their quality.

“With the level of competition there will always be times when you don't get to play a lot.”

Carrasco stepped off the bench for Belgium in their recent 2-0 victory over Cyprus which saw them ensure that their qualification campaign has been opened with back-to-back successes.